BNSF coal train derails near Bennet

Several cars of a fully loaded BNSF Railway coal train, headed for Nebraska City, derailed Friday night southeast of Lincoln.

The derailed cars were in a middle section of the train that left the tracks running adjacent to 148th Street, near Bennet.

It's unclear what caused the derailment, although the area near Bennet recorded heavy rains in recent days. A member of the BNSF crew on site declined comment.

The portion of the train still on the tracks blocked Bennet Road, but crews had separated the train to allow traffic to flow on the highway going through Bennet.

Coal trains move once daily on the line that had sat dormant for 17 years before train traffic resumed in January. It's unclear how soon crews will have the line reopened.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.