BNSF coal trail derails near Bennet
  • Updated
  • 0
A westbound intermodal train passes by maintenance-of-way workers who are using a track laying machine to construct a second main line on the BNSF Railway Co. Southern Transcontinental line in Alva, Oklahoma in 2015.

 LUKE SHARRETT, Bloomberg file photo

Several cars of a fully loaded BNSF Railway coal train, headed for Nebraska City, derailed Friday night southeast of Lincoln.

The derailed cars were in a middle section of the train that left the tracks running adjacent to 148th Street, near Bennet.

It's unclear what caused the derailment, although the area near Bennet recorded heavy rains in recent days. A member of the BNSF crew on site declined comment.

The portion of the train still on the tracks blocked Bennet Road, but crews had separated the train to allow traffic to flow on the highway going through Bennet.

Coal trains move once daily on the line that had sat dormant for 17 years before train traffic resumed in January. It's unclear how soon crews will have the line reopened.

