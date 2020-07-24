Bluestem deemed safe as Wagon Train Lake goes back on algae health alert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wagon Train Lake is again included in a health alert for harmful levels of toxic algae blooms, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Meanwhile, Bluestem Lake has been cleared.

Nebraska's lakes are tested weekly for levels of the toxic chemical microcystin. When the lake's level breaches the Environmental Protection Agency's threshold of 8 parts per billion, the commission restricts any activities that could lead to swallowing water.

Boating and fishing are allowed during the health alerts, but swimming and other in-water activities are not. Visitors can still use the areas for camping and picnics, but are advised to keep pets away from the water.

Rockford Lake in Gage County has also been placed on health alert this week, and Maple Creek Recreation Area in Colfax County, Kirkman’s Cove in Richardson County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County remain on health alert.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

