The Blue Angels soared through Lincoln on Saturday reaching speeds of 700 mph.

As part of the two-day Guardians of Freedom Airshow, the Blue Angels were one of a dozen performers this weekend. Sunday is the finale for the free event from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Air Park, Northwest 38th Street.

If you go With more than 100,000 guests expected each day for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday and Sunday, attendees are advised to plan for possible congested traffic conditions. The free event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day in Air Park, Northwest 38th Street. Additional information is available at lincolnairshow.com/maps. To avoid traffic challenges, community members and event attendees are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

On Saturday, attendees got the opportunity to climb inside the cockpits of numerous planes, including KC-135’s and an A-319. The show planes also paraded down the runway waving at the bright-eyed guests before taking off for their individual performances.

Lincolnites got a break from the triple-digit heat for a cloudy day and easy breeze.

There wasn’t a bad seat at the airport to see the aerial stunts. Even for the guests who had to watch from their cars in the two-hour traffic leading to the airport.

Joe Reynolds from Kearney came out for the spectacles with his three airplane-enthusiast sons; Ryker (8), Corbin (5) and Brooks (3). This weekend marks Ryker and Corbin’s fourth air show and the third for Brooks to attend.

“We went to Offutt a couple years ago and then Kansas City last year,” Reynolds said.

For a five-year-old, there’s no choosing favorites in the sky.

“I like all of them,” Corbin said.

The boys agreed however that they prefer the planes that showcased numerous loop de loops in their performances. Ryker specifically liked how fast the planes were, the sharp turns and spirals they made in the sky.

As for Reynolds, he prefers the faster and louder planes. The boys all wore ear protection as well and said they weren’t afraid of the loud planes.

The boys were just a few of the hundreds that took home model airplanes and helicopters to relive the memories made Saturday.

Army Veteran Imants Ilisko grew up playing with model airplanes and dreams of becoming a pilot. Although he wasn’t in the sky on Saturday, he said the roar of the engines could replicate that feeling.

“Now I can enjoy other people doing it for me,” Iliska said.

Iliska served in Vietnam and has attended nearly 10 air shows. He said he likes to relive the past through the smell and sounds the air show provides.

“I just like the roar of the engine and the afterburners and the smell of the fumes and gas,” Iliska said. “You don’t smell that very often. If you go on a commercial flight, you don’t hear nothing.”

Iliska came with his wife, son and daughter-in-law. Iliska’s son, Curtis Ilisko-Paul, served in the Army as well from 1986-1990 in North Carolina

“You always feel connected to the veterans no matter how old you get and how long you’ve been away from it. You’re still connected to all the veterans that there are, and even the ones that are in the service,” Iliska-Paul said.

In addition to the beautiful weather and ability to get together again post-pandemic, Iliska-Paul said that people should come to see the air show to honor those who have served the country.

“I think they should appreciate what the country’s doing for them,” Iliska-Paul said.

Photos: Blue Angels return to Lincoln for Guardians of Freedom Airshow