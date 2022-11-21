Blue Angels come to Lincoln to start planning 2023 air show

The Blue Angels flew into Lincoln on Monday to kick off the official planning process for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow scheduled for Aug. 26-27 at the Lincoln Airport.

Lt. Cmdrs. Brian Vaught and Thomas Zimmerman flew their F-18 Super Hornet to Lincoln on Monday morning to participate in a short news conference before meeting with the Nebraska Air National Guard, Offutt Air Force Base, Lincoln Airport and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to do initial planning for the two-day event, which could bring as many as 300,000 people to the Capital City over two days.

Vaught called his and Zimmerman's visit "really the first big step" in planning for the air show.

The Guardians of Freedom Airshow will be the Blue Angels' first visit to Nebraska since they were last at the Lincoln Airport in 2016. The squadron had been scheduled to return last year, but the visit was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball said local officials have been laying the groundwork for the show for more than 18 months.

"To have the Blue Angels back in Lincoln is incredibly exciting and will prove to be one of the most anticipated events of 2023," he said.

This year's show will also be the first time that the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard, based in Lincoln, and the 55th Wing, based at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, have collaborated on the show.

"Our commitment to a joint air show is an outward sign of roots that run deep between our organizations and our service members," said Col. John Williams, commander of the 155th. "This is going to be one incredible show for Team Nebraska."

It's not clear what that will mean for scheduling of the Blue Angels at future air shows in Nebraska. Over the past couple of decades, the Lincoln Airport and Offutt have switched off, with each hosting an air show including the Navy's demonstration team every couple of years.

Lincoln hosted the Blue Angels in 2006, 2011 and 2016. They were at Offutt in 2009 and 2014 and had been scheduled for a 2017 show that was canceled.

Ball said a schedule for future Blue Angels appearances in Nebraska is being formulated and will be released at a later date.

Offutt has not hosted any air show since 2018, largely due to 2019 flooding that damaged the base, the pandemic and a runway reconstruction project that took more than 18 months and was just completed.

"So this is an excellent way for us to get back into the mindset of hosting an event of this magnitude," said Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander.

Right now, the Blue Angels appear to be the only participant in the 2023 air show that's so far been publicly announced. There's a website for the event, lincolnairshow.com, that will be updated periodically with details.