Interstate 80 reopens west of North Platte
Interstate 80 reopens west of North Platte

From the March 19 recap: Southeast Nebraska news you may have missed today series
Blizzard

A state trooper took this picture west of Norfolk Thursday night.

 State Patrol

Interstate 80 has reopened in western Nebraska.

The interstate was closed west of North Platte early Friday morning in the aftermath of Thursday's blizzard. Go to 511.Nebraska.Gov for the latest updates on other roads.

Late Thursday afternoon, Sidney reported 5 inches of snow, with 2 inches reported in Oshkosh, Alliance and Valentine.

Large hail was reported Thursday near Kearney, covering I-80 at one point, near McCool Junction and in Boys Town.

Thunderstorms dropped half dollar-sized hail in parts of Nebraska, even prompting a brief tornado warning for Cass and Otoe counties.

No damage was immediately reported in connection with the radar-indicated tornado near Avoca that prompted a tornado warning at 4:24 p.m.

Was that the biggest snow of the season?

The storms lost strength before reaching Lincoln, with the airport reporting 0.47 inches of rain by 6 p.m.

Friday is forecast to be sunny and windy in Lincoln, with temperatures holding near the freezing mark. Temperatures rebound to 46 on Saturday and into the 60s next week.

Nebraska tornadoes through history

