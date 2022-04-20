Blowing smoke: How pot-unfriendly Nebraska landed Snoop Dogg on 4/20

When concert promoter Mammoth raised the possibility that Snoop Dogg could do a Lincoln concert on 4/20, Pinnacle Bank Arena jumped on the opportunity to present one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates on the international cannabis celebration day.

“You always try to find out if you can do something that helps make the concert even more special," said arena manager Tom Lorenz. "Having Snoop in Lincoln on 4/20 is like having a really great Irish band on St. Patrick’s Day. ... We got it. A lot of places would have liked to have had it.”

How Lincoln landed Wednesday's concert had little to do with 4/20 or what it represents. Rather, promoters and agents found common ground on another kind of green.

“The main thing that drives artists to a venue is the amount of the guarantee,” Lorenz said. Mammoth and Snoop’s booking agents "found a mutual guarantee number for them to play in Lincoln, Nebraska, on 4/20.”

Marijuana use remains illegal in Nebraska, whereas recreational use is permitted in 18 states, including Colorado, Illinois and Michigan.

The odds of marijuana use at Wednesday’s concert are so high that a Lincoln police spokesman joked Tuesday that if Snoop Dogg sparks up on stage, “he’ll be one of 10,000 people there who do.”

But the show won’t draw every cop in Lincoln. But there will, perhaps coincidentally, be increased drug-impaired driving enforcement.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol have announced plans to work overtime shifts this week in an effort to combat drug-impaired driving, enforcements linked to 4/20.

The sheriff's office will specifically deploy additional deputies between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., with funding for the overtime hours coming from the state's Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

But based on Snoop Dogg’s Pershing Center shows and previous arena hip-hop concerts, Lorenz expects few, if any, problems Wednesday.

“We’ve had Snoop (here) before, twice,” he said. “It’s not like it’s something new. Those shows, and the other hip-hop shows, are some of our best audiences as far as having few problems. They don’t create issues.”

In large part, few problems are expected because of the nature of the audience that will come to see Snoop and rising country star Koe Wetzel, who will open the show.

It's anticipated that many who will attend grew up on Snoop’s 1990s hits, the music brought back to mind during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in February.

“It’s a bunch of 30- to 40-, 45-year-olds,” Lorenz said. “It’s kind of a nostalgia show.”

The show comes amid continuing efforts to legalize marijuana nationally and to authorize the use of medical marijuana in Nebraska.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill, on a 220-204 vote, that would legalize marijuana nationwide, eliminating criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes or possesses the substance. The Senate legalization bill is expected to be introduced this summer and acted upon before the end of the year.

In Nebraska, a citizen-led campaign is circulating petitions to get medical marijuana on the November general election ballot. In 2020, the campaign was successful, but the petitions were disqualified for violating the state's petition laws that limit issues to one subject.

Wednesday’s show, Lorenz said, was not scheduled to make any kind of political or cultural statement.

“We keep politics out of it,” Lorenz said. "Our job is to book concerts.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.