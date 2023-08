The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is again partnering with local fire and police departments to help save lives in honor of slain Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.

The "12 Days of Hope" third annual blood drive runs through Sept. 7, the day Herrera died.

Officials have said blood donations were important in keeping the officer alive for the 12 days he spent in the hospital between his shooting Aug. 26, 2020, and his death.

Herrera needed more than 100 units of blood in that time frame, officials have said.

Community members who want to participate in the drive can donate blood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Hall of Justice, 575 S. 10th St.

They can also sign up for a donation appointment at NCBB.org or by calling 1-877-486-9414.

