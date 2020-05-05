You are the owner of this article.
Blood bank wants plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Blood bank wants plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help treat others affected by the illness.

The blood bank is collecting plasma at its 84th and O street location. Collections will start being made at the Omaha donor center on May 12.

The blood bank will collect and process the plasma for infusion for patients with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infections. The goal of the plasma donations is to use the donor's antibodies to help clear the virus from the body quicker, as well as decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilators. 

Donors are required to have evidence of a positive test for COVID-19 and be symptom free for 14 days. One donation can be used to treat two to three COVID-19 patients with severe cases. Donors can sign up at ncbb.org/cpdonor.

 

