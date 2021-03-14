Blizzard conditions close I-80 in Nebraska panhandle; rainfall records fall in other areas

Heavy snow and high winds in western Nebraska led authorities to close Interstate 80 from the Big Springs exit to the Wyoming border Sunday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said several other roadways in the panhandle are also closed as a winter storm moves through the region. As of Sunday morning, some areas in western Nebraska had received more than a foot of snow, with several more inches still expected Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several counties in the panhandle are in a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Monday.

In central and eastern Nebraska, rain continued Sunday after rainfall totals set records in some areas on Saturday.

The Hastings Airport recorded 2.87 inches of rain Saturday, which shatters the previous single-day record for March of 1.04 inches in 2019. The Grand Island Airport recorded 2.56 inches Saturday, which breaks the previous March single-day record of 1.73 inches in 2019.

Those areas also saw more rain overnight, and as of Sunday morning Hastings had received 5.12 inches total, while Grand Island was at 4.63 inches.

As of Sunday morning, the Lincoln Airport had recorded 3.19 inches since Saturday afternoon.