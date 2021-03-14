 Skip to main content
Blizzard conditions close I-80 in Nebraska panhandle; rainfall records fall in other areas
Blizzard conditions close I-80 in Nebraska panhandle; rainfall records fall in other areas

I-80 potter exit

Heavy snow and high winds in western Nebraska led authorities to close Interstate 80 from the Blue Springs exit to the Wyoming border Sunday morning.

 Alex Lantz

Heavy snow and high winds in western Nebraska led authorities to close Interstate 80 from the Big Springs exit to the Wyoming border Sunday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said several other roadways in the panhandle are also closed as a winter storm moves through the region. As of Sunday morning, some areas in western Nebraska had received more than a foot of snow, with several more inches still expected Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several counties in the panhandle are in a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Monday.

In central and eastern Nebraska, rain continued Sunday after rainfall totals set records in some areas on Saturday.

The Hastings Airport recorded 2.87 inches of rain Saturday, which shatters the previous single-day record for March of 1.04 inches in 2019. The Grand Island Airport recorded 2.56 inches Saturday, which breaks the previous March single-day record of 1.73 inches in 2019.

Lincoln could get 3-4 inches of rain during the weekend, forecasters say

Those areas also saw more rain overnight, and as of Sunday morning Hastings had received 5.12 inches total, while Grand Island was at 4.63 inches.

As of Sunday morning, the Lincoln Airport had recorded 3.19 inches since Saturday afternoon.

The heavy rains led the weather service to issue a flood warning for areas along the Big Blue River in Butler, Seward and Saline counties.

As of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the river was at 12.4 feet, which is 8.7 feet below its flood stage of 21 feet. But the river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 26 feet by Monday. It could possibly rise to over 28 feet by Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Much of eastern Nebraska is also in a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday evening. East winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 to 55 mph are expected throughout the day.

Lincoln weather pattern undergoing change
Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

