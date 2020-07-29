Blended online/in-person Lancaster County Super Fair to kick off Thursday

"It's show-and-go each day," said Event Center managing director Amy Dickerson. "Normally, they come out, and they're here for four days. This year, they'll be coming in just for the day that they show. We've spread it out with different animals on each day and the horse shows every day."

The livestock event judges will be on the grounds, evaluating the competitors and their animals in person. But, following COVID-19 safety guidelines established for the fair, the judges will not touch the animals during the shows.

Those guidelines, drawn up by Nebraska Extension, Lancaster County staff and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, are designed to ensure the safety of exhibitors, staff and volunteers, by, among other requirements, utilizing wristbands for fairgrounds access and limiting the number of wristbands for each competitor for each day.

The final element in the 2020 version of the Super Fair is a kids virtual scavenger hunt that will send youngsters scrambling for ag-related photos and have them watching the livestreams as they compete for food and drink from the fairgrounds.

Details on the scavenger hunt, the COVID-19 safety guidelines and the rest of the 2020 fair can be found at superfair.org.

