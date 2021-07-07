Biking to Beatrice: Inaugural Goldenride expected to draw hundreds of riders

But a fundraiser ride to where? She didn’t want to compete with or duplicate the state’s established summer rides — Tour de Nebraska or Bike Ride Across Nebraska, which cover hundreds of miles over multiple days — because she knew not every rider could take that much time off, or feel ready for longer distances.

She also knew many riders had discovered, or rediscovered, cycling during the pandemic, and she wanted to accommodate them, too.

“What we wanted to do was make it accessible to as many people as possible,” she said. “We wanted to make it barrier-free.”

They settled on an overnight ride from Lincoln’s Railyard to Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park and back, 42 miles one-way on the relatively flat Jamaica North and Homestead trails, with rest stops every 10 miles or so.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The inaugural Goldenride, the weekend of Sept. 18-19, will be fully supported, meaning organizers will carry riders’ camping gear and supplies to Beatrice and back, and mechanics from Cycle Works will help with roadside repairs.

Registration also includes a Friday night meal and drinks at the Hub Café and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity, grab-and-go breakfasts Saturday and Sunday, and free beverages Saturday in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park.