BikeLNK testing 20 more e-bikes in its rental fleet
The city’s bike-share program is rolling out another dozen electric pedal-assist bikes Friday, after its first five proved popular during their trial run this year.

BikeLNK, which already had a fleet of 105 traditional pedal-powered rental bikes, introduced five e-bikes in March and eight more two weeks ago. The rechargeable bikes have electric motors that boost the rider’s pedaling effort, and can cruise at a top speed of 17 mph.

Those first e-bikes accounted for nearly 20% of BikeLNK’s 14,903 total trips since then, said BikeLNK city manager Jamie Granquist.

“They’ve had a significant impact on trips per bike per day,” she said. “They have been very popular, which is why we have the expanded demo.”

The trial e-bikes will be around through the end of 2020. Then the public-private bike share program will determine whether to find the funding — about $3,500 per e-bike, compared to about $1,600 per regular bike — to add some to its stable.

Granquist suggested riders download the BCycle App to find the bikes, which her staff keep charged and distributed among the program’s 21 stations, mostly downtown and on UNL’s three campuses. The bikes are identified by a lightning bolt and the word “electric” above the chain guard. There is no additional cost to renting the e-bikes.

Allo is sponsoring the first five e-bikes and eight of the new ones. BikeLNK is searching for sponsors for the remaining 12. For details, go to: bikelnk.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

