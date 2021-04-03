 Skip to main content
BikeLNK offering free rides on election day
Lincoln, NE - 2/12/2020 - A new BikeLNK kiosk sits on the corner of 8th and Q Streets on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Lincoln voters can "roll to the polls" by using a free BikeLNK ride program on Tuesday.

The City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department and Heartland Bike Share are partnering to offer free 60-minute BikeLNK rides to help residents get to their polling location for the local primary election on Tuesday, according to a news release.

To take advantage of the free ride, voters can download the BCycle App to their mobile device and enter the promo code VOTEPRIMARY when purchasing a Capital Cruiser Pass, which will credit the rider with a free one-hour trip. Voters who requested their ballot by mail can also use the free ride to drop off their ballot at any public library branch on election day.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

