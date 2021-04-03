BikeLNK offering free rides on election day

The City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department and Heartland Bike Share are partnering to offer free 60-minute BikeLNK rides to help residents get to their polling location for the local primary election on Tuesday, according to a news release.

To take advantage of the free ride, voters can download the BCycle App to their mobile device and enter the promo code VOTEPRIMARY when purchasing a Capital Cruiser Pass, which will credit the rider with a free one-hour trip. Voters who requested their ballot by mail can also use the free ride to drop off their ballot at any public library branch on election day.