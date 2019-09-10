Lincoln will host the third annual Nebraska Bike Walk Summit on Oct. 17.
The summit is open to the public and registration is required. The summit's theme is "Spotlight on Justice" and will feature several panel discussions, including topics related to Nebraska’s distracted driving law.
Speakers include state senators, state and local law enforcement representatives and city planning officials. The featured keynote speaker will be Bicycle Colorado Policy Director Piep van Heuven, who will discuss Colorado’s Road to Better Bike Laws.
Bike Walk Nebraska will also present research findings from a recent project that analyzed judicial outcomes of bike and pedestrian fatalities in Nebraska.
“The summit is a great annual event," Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said in a news release. "We’re looking forward to the energy and exchange of ideas that will help us in our work to make biking and walking safer and more accessible in Nebraska."