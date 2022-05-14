Bike to Work Week returns with free coffee, pit stops and parade

The city’s annual efforts to encourage two-wheeled commuting stalled out during the early stages of the pandemic.

It returned in limited fashion last year.

But now Bike to Work Week is back.

“We’re really wanting folks to get on a bicycle,” said Roberto Partida, a city transportation planner. “This year is the first year we’ve been able to get a solid amount of local businesses to participate, as well as being able to put together some family friendly events all week.”

The city has built more than 130 miles of dedicated trails and designated nearly 150 miles of on-street bike lanes, routes and boulevards. But only 1.3% of Lincoln’s commuters get to work by bike, according to the city’s Long Range Transportation Plan.

The weeklong event includes free coffee, safety classes, bicycle repair lessons, trailside pit stops — and it ends with a bike parade on the Billy Wolff Trail.

Monday: Free coffee, 7-9 a.m., at the Mill in the Telegraph District.

Tuesday: Safety 101 class, noon, at the Asian Community and Cultural Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Wednesday: Safety 101 class, noon, at Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S. 11th St.

Thursday: Bike repair station basics, 4:30 p.m., Rock Island-Boosalis Trailhead (southeast of former Shopko at 27th Street and Nebraska 2).

* Tour de Lincoln, 6 p.m., at Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Go to gptn.org for more information about this weekly, 12- to 16-mile ride through one of the city’s four quadrants.

* Bike repair class, 6 p.m., at the Bike Rack, 3321 Pioneers Blvd.

Friday: Pit stops, 7-9 a.m.

* 21st and N streets: Hosted by Telegraph District tenants — such as Lotus House of Yoga and the Lincoln Journal Star — and future neighbors FHU Engineering and Open Harvest. Snacks, coffee, juice and other refreshments.

* Rock Island Trail and Helen Boosalis Trailhead, 27th Street and Nebraska 2. Refreshments from Country Club and Bishop Heights neighborhoods. Share ideas for businesses you want to see in the planned, trail-adjacent redevelopment.

* And, finally, the work week will end with a family friendly bike parade, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Jayne Snyder Trails Center. Decorate your bike — or help your kids decorate theirs — to compete in one of three categories: Superhero; Bike safety; or the separate age category for fifth graders and under. Prizes awarded. Parade begins at 6 p.m. Hub Café will be open for food and drinks.

But wait, there’s more

A dozen businesses — coffeehouses, restaurants and retailers — are offering incentives to bike commuters. The Mill in the Telegraph District and Hub Café will serve free coffee if you show your bike helmet, for instance. Pickleman’s and Pepe’s are giving food discounts. For a complete list, go to lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork.

And while you’re on that website, Partida hopes you take a short survey, which asks you the distance of your commute, how you get to work, what keeps you from biking and what changes you think would improve your cycling experience.

“We really want to get a sense of what’s keeping folks from wanting to bike to work, and we want to learn more about what obstacles exist.”

