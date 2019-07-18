The proposal to create dedicated bike lanes on R Street running east and west between 12th and 16th streets exists as a purple dotted line on the Lincoln Bike Plan.
A joint project between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the city of Lincoln will revamp the major east-west thoroughfare on campus, making it more visually appealing and safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
Work on the project began Wednesday, as crews prepared the four blocks of R Street for new curbs and sidewalks, concrete aprons for parking meters, new benches and planters.
The angled parking spaces will be replaced with parallel parking, widening the street enough to allow for a bike lane along the traffic lane in both directions.
While there will be some parking spaces lost, UNL said in a news release that recent upgrades to parking on 16th and 17th streets will actually increase the number of parking stalls on City Campus by 17.
Emily Casper, UNL's assistant director for landscape services and campus landscape architect, said in the news release the project will improve both pedestrian and bicycling safety along R Street.
The new parking will give pedestrians better sight lines for oncoming vehicles, improving their safety at crosswalks.
It will also make UNL, which hosts a bike share station outside the Nebraska Union, more bicycle-friendly, said Kellee Van Bruggen, a city transportation planner.
"This corridor will link up to existing bike lanes on 16th Street, as well as the bike lane on 14th Street," Van Bruggen said. "With several bike share stations in the area, it will help improve access for people utilizing that system as well."
Casper said R Street, which in addition to the Union is also home to Love Library, the Canfield Administration Building, Temple Building, Sheldon Museum of Art and several Greek houses, will also get a much-needed makeover.
Crews began removing the lane striping Wednesday. Parking will resume on R Street between 14th and 16th streets Thursday, while parking will continue to be unavailable between 12th and 14th streets until the project is completed.