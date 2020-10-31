 Skip to main content
Bike and scooter services to offer free rides on Election Day
Bike and scooter services to offer free rides on Election Day

Electric Scooters, 9.1

Electric scooters are seen parked in downtown Lincoln on Sept. 1.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star file photo

Voters in Lincoln will be able to ride in style to the polls on Election Day, when downtown scooters and bike vendors will be offering free transportation options.

BikeLNK, Bird and Spin are offering separate options:

* The BikeLNK program will offer up to one hour of free riding. Use the promo code 110320 to activate the BikeLNK offer.

* ScooterLNK partner Spin will offer $10 worth of free riding. Use promo code SPINTOVOTE to activate the Spin offer.

* ScooterLNK partner Bird will offer up to 30 minutes of free riding. Visit Rolltothepolls.com and use promo code VOTE2020 to activate the Bird offer.

The offer ends at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

