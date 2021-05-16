Big Red Elite Equestrian Team starts off first season strong, heads to nationals

The national competition will be in Fort Worth, Texas, at the end of June, and four of the team’s high schoolers will compete as a team there. One of the team’s middle schoolers also qualified individually for nationals, Ebke said.

Ebke said she wasn’t sure how much interest there would be in the team at first, so she was excited to see the riders perform so well in their first season of competition.

“As I started putting together a team, I realized we were quite talented,” she said. “It's been really fun to just watch them grow and develop as riders over the year.”

Ebke is a horse trainer and judge and was on the equestrian team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She said she wanted to start the Big Red Elite team to offer similar opportunities to middle and high school students.

“I had an awesome experience on an equestrian team in college, so I wanted to give that opportunity to kids,” she said.

While horse showing season is typically in the warmer months, the IEA season is in the winter, which Ebke said offers something for riders to do during the colder months.