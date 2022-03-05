Big goal to save a big mural: Pershing mural group needs to raise $3 million in two months

A conservation company hired to evaluate whether the giant mural on the front of Pershing Center could be saved concluded it is doable, with one big caveat.

Members of a committee created to try to save the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural must raise $3 million by the end of April.

Liz Shea-McCoy, a local artist and arts advocate leading the effort, said it's a short fundraising timeline, but hopes Lincoln residents who walked under the mural to attend concerts, graduations and sporting events at Pershing will help save the iconic public art piece that’s been around for decades.

"We are counting on the meaning of countless memories Pershing has to generations of Nebraskans to support this fundraising campaign,” she said.

Jensen Conservation Services found no lead or asbestos in the mural that would prohibit the safe removal of the 763,000 tiles.

Assuming the fundraising campaign is successful, the small group that formed to try to save the mural will hire Mike McCullough of MTZ Properties, a Lincoln company, to remove the tiles, clean existing tiles, restore those missing and reinstall the mural at another location, Shea-McCoy said. The money raised will also provide a $200,000 endowment for future maintenance.

The city plans to start asbestos removal in the building this summer, which means McCullough will have to start his two-month removal process before that, she said.

Pershing will be demolished to make way for the Omaha-based White Lotus Development’s project to create affordable housing, small retail space, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking, a community green space and, potentially, a new central city library on the block.

Just where the mural will go is still under discussion, though Shea-McCoy has been talking with officials at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.

The idea, she said, would be to mount the mural on a billboard-sized structure that would be part of a small plaza setting that includes benches for seating.

Amy Dickerson, managing director of the Lancaster Event Center, said officials are continuing to explore the idea of relocating the four-story mural to the fairgrounds, which holds events similar to those once held at Pershing and represented in the mural.

“We have been wanting to introduce more art on our grounds as we continue to improve the fairgrounds for both local and regional/national/international visitors,” she said.

Created by artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammon, the mural has graced the front of Pershing since 1957. It includes 38 figures depicting an array of sporting, theater, dance and circus events.

“Preservation of Pershing’s historic mural is not merely a nod to the past,” Shea-McCoy said. “Rather, it shows the love and appreciation, by generations, of a community icon and powerful reflection in its cultural energy.”

Tax-deductible monetary donations may be mailed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th Street, Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks should include Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the memo line.

