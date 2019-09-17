While the Huskers are away, Lincoln will play.
And there is plenty to do and see this weekend when the city plays host to the Lincoln Calling music festival, the Lincoln Arts Festival, the Lincoln PoPS festival of contemporary art and the Streets Alive! outdoor movement festival.
The 16th annual Lincoln Calling begins Wednesday night and tickets are required. From Thursday through Saturday, more than 90 local, regional and national bands will perform at eight downtown venues. A closing party is planned Sunday.
The live music festival also includes art, a night market, workshops and panel discussions on music, fashion, entrepreneurship and recycling. More information: lincolncalling.com.
The 19th annual Lincoln Arts Festival presented by the Lincoln Arts Council runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
After 18 years at SouthPointe Pavilions, the Lincoln Arts Festival is moving downtown.
The festival was previously at SouthPointe Pavilions, and this is the first year it will be downtown. More than 100 local, regional and national artists will be featured in Tower Square, on P Street from 13th Street to Centennial Mall, and on 13th and 14th streets between P and Q. More information: artscene.org/festival.
Both Lincoln Calling and the Lincoln Arts Festival are seeking volunteers, and information is available on the events' websites.
Lincoln PoPS, or Play on P Street, is Lincoln’s first placemaking festival of contemporary art. The “Global Frequencies” exhibit features 24 artists from around the world on P Street from Canopy to 17th streets. The festival website is lincolnpops.com. Participants are being sought for two pieces:
* Artists Paul Pinto is looking for singers for his piece, “Anyone’s Story,” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and P streets. More information: pfpinto.com/anyone.
* Robert Ladislas Derr invites the public to be part of “Dribble on Centennial Mall” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those interested are asked to wear a blue shirt and blue pants or jeans. Park Middle School students will lead participants in dribbling basketballs to Merce Cunningham’s 1952 “Suite by Chance (Space Chart Entrance and Exit).” Basketballs are provided, and participants may keep them after the event.
The ninth annual Streets Alive! festival is 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday in the South Salt Creek and Cooper Park neighborhoods.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln presents the festival to promote health and fitness. Two miles of city streets are closed to motorized vehicles and filled with about 100 exhibitors, fitness and sports demonstrations, food vendors, music, dance, art and children’s activities. More information: healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.