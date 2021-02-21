'Best left growing' -- The past and future of the Lincoln workshop pierced by a pin oak

“More than one person on the raising crew said they were pretty sure it was the first timber frame that had been put up in Lancaster County in the past 60 years,” John Leeke said.

During a visit home in the ’90s, he noticed the north side of the tree was touching the edge of the roof. A few years later, it was pressing against the studio on three sides. He and his nephew spent a couple of days widening the roof clearance and cutting back the framing, giving the tree another 6 inches to grow.

John Leeke lost his father in 1989, and his family sold the house in 2001. The son returned in 2011 and visited the tree he’d planted nearly 60 years earlier.

It was still growing, 70 feet tall by his estimate. “I stood beside it and reached my arms around it, and my arms only went about one-third the circumference,” he said.

By the time Steinhausen inspected the workshop last week, the oak had taken a toll on the shed, heaving its floor and straining its walls and roof. He gave the potential buyer his professional opinion: The building isn’t viable, not worth the money trying to save it.

But he was still impressed with the builder’s skill and craftsmanship. “I said, this property is very unique and owned at some point by someone innovative and creative.”