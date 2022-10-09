Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'

Ben Lenagh had found his calling.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
He “knew what he wanted to do in life,” his brother, Jason Lenagh, told the Omaha World-Herald.
“He was so happy. He knew who he was,” Jason Lenagh said.
Ben Lenagh, 23, was one of six people who died in the Oct. 2 crash near 56th and Randolph streets in Lincoln.
He graduated from Millard North High School and was working on a master’s degree at UNO. He was set to graduate in the coming year.
At the time, he was teaching at Westside High School in Omaha. A statement the school sent Monday to Westside families said Lenagh had been working with three Westside teachers.
Westside added that counselors were available for students.
“We shared this news in person with your student this morning, making brief announcements in our business classes where Mr. Lenagh assisted,” the statement said.
In addition to Jason Lenagh, Lenagh’s survivors include his parents, Ed and Mary Ann Lenagh; brothers Matthew, Zachary and Jacob Lenagh; and his grandmother, Helen Lenagh.
Ben Lenagh loved sports, especially playing basketball with his brothers. He was often credited with having the best shot on the family team, Jason Lenagh told the World-Herald.
Other interests included video games, singing, dancing and watching anime videos.
Jason Lenagh said his brother always ended phone calls by saying “I love you.”
“He just had fun,” his brother said. “He just brought joy to everybody.”
