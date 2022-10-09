 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'

From the Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash series
  • 0

Ben Lenagh had found his calling.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He “knew what he wanted to do in life,” his brother, Jason Lenagh, told the Omaha World-Herald.

“He was so happy. He knew who he was,” Jason Lenagh said.

Ben Lenagh, 23, was one of six people who died in the Oct. 2 crash near 56th and Randolph streets in Lincoln.

Benjamin Lenagh

Lenagh

He graduated from Millard North High School and was working on a master’s degree at UNO. He was set to graduate in the coming year.

At the time, he was teaching at Westside High School in Omaha. A statement the school sent Monday to Westside families said Lenagh had been working with three Westside teachers.

People are also reading…

Westside added that counselors were available for students.

“We shared this news in person with your student this morning, making brief announcements in our business classes where Mr. Lenagh assisted,” the statement said.

In addition to Jason Lenagh, Lenagh’s survivors include his parents, Ed and Mary Ann Lenagh; brothers Matthew, Zachary and Jacob Lenagh; and his grandmother, Helen Lenagh.

Ben Lenagh loved sports, especially playing basketball with his brothers. He was often credited with having the best shot on the family team, Jason Lenagh told the World-Herald.

Other interests included video games, singing, dancing and watching anime videos.

Jason Lenagh said his brother always ended phone calls by saying “I love you.”

“He just had fun,” his brother said. “He just brought joy to everybody.”

Lincoln's 'worst crash in recent memory' kills six
'It's too young to die': 5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in car crash
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News