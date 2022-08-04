Belmont Pool to have adjusted schedule for final weeks

A second Lincoln pool will have adjusted hours for the end of the season due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced Thursday.
Belmont Pool at 12th and Manatt streets will be closed Saturday and Sunday and Aug. 12-14.
The pool will be open Aug. 8-12 with regular hours from 1-6 p.m. The city pool season ends on Aug. 14.
Belmont was the second pool this week to announce closures related to lifeguard staffing. Star City Shores will be closed Aug 8-11.
