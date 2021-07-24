 Skip to main content
Bellevue man dead after head-on crash in Sarpy County
Bellevue man dead after head-on crash in Sarpy County

A Bellevue man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Harrison Street in Sarpy County, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Michael Kelly, 55, was driving a Kia Optima that collided head-on with a GMC Sierra driven by Brian Donica, 32, at 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Kelly died at an Omaha hospital after he was transported by air ambulance, and a passenger, 42-year-old Tiffany Bucci of Omaha, was treated for critical injuries, Sgt. Kyle Percifield said.

Donica and a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The crash scene was just east of 162nd Avenue.

