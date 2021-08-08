Being Black in Lincoln: Wahadi Allen has gone from rags to kitchens

While keeping an eye on the gumbo, Allen adds finishing touches to the rest of the spread: freshly fried, glistening golden catfish tenders, hush puppies and a deliciously decadent white chocolate raspberry bread pudding.

“Ron would love this,” comments Thomazin. “Wahadi reminds me so much of him. They’re both amazing southern chefs who love what they do and are devoted to serving the community with hospitality.”

As the soup simmers, co-workers form a line. Smiling from ear-to-ear, each takes a seat and digs in. As the feast comes to an end, Allen sits at a table with a reporter and reflects on his life’s journey.

“Black men are often viewed as not needing as much love, affection and attention,” he says. “When, in reality, that is what we need more of. We are one of the most vulnerable groups of people, because people often assume that we don’t need help. But we do. We need more opportunity, we need more resources, we need to be seen.

“Throughout my life,” he continues, “I have often felt like a burden, almost like a stain on the fabric of society. But that all changed when I found my love for cooking. My career as a chef has given me everything …