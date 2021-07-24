Being Black in Lincoln: Liu-Sang grows into voice in push for equality

“They weren't making fun of me,” Liu-Sang said. “They were just super curious about my existence, because I was the first Black girl to even be in Friend, to graduate from their school.”

She remembers one day in particular, when someone asked if she liked fried chicken, grape soda and watermelon. She was surprised someone would assume that without knowing her, based only on what they had heard about Black people.

“People focus so much on skin color that they think all Black people are one. Black is not a monolith, not every Black person is the same,” Liu-Sang said.

Yet, she always persevered, maintaining her positive attitude. Her mother, Yolanda Fennell, recalled how she was “energetic and bubbly,” even when she broke her leg.

One day, Liu-Sang was playing hopscotch in her yard when she slipped, crashing hard to the ground.

Admitting only to a slight pain, she pulled herself up and continued helping around the house. Several days later, Fennell got a call from the school, urging her to pick up her daughter because “something was wrong with her leg.” One hospital visit later, the mother was in shock: Her daughter’s leg was broken.