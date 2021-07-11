Being Black in Lincoln: Karla Cooper reveled in serving Quinn Chapel congregation

It was a spring day as the new pastor walked the grounds of Lincoln’s oldest Black church — her church. She was enjoying the warmer weather and chatting with her new congregants to get acquainted with the city.

Suddenly, an old pickup barreled down the street. Hanging out the window, a young blond-haired man and his friends hurled racial slurs at the churchgoers.

“I forgot that I was the pastor of a congregation, and I yelled out some not-so-nice things, too, back at the truck,'' the Rev. Karla Cooper recalled. “I promise you, if I had had a slingshot, I probably would have thrown it, hit him, did something with it.”

Though Cooper, born in 1968, had grown up in Kennett in southern Missouri, she had not experienced something like that before.

She arrived in 2003 at the Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to “help usher in some healing” for her new church family.

But she was not prepared for the incident on her church lawn. She was not afraid to go to Quinn because of it, but she knew it was best to not go alone until she understood the community.

“I think my real and raw who I was came out early on with those who were officeholders of the church, but I was unapologetic,” Cooper said.