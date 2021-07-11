 Skip to main content
Being Black in Lincoln: Karla Cooper reveled in serving Quinn Chapel congregation
editor's pick alert top story

Being Black in Lincoln: Karla Cooper reveled in serving Quinn Chapel congregation

Karla Cooper

It was a spring day as the new pastor walked the grounds of Lincoln’s oldest Black church — her church. She was enjoying the warmer weather and chatting with her new congregants to get acquainted with the city.

Suddenly, an old pickup barreled down the street. Hanging out the window, a young blond-haired man and his friends hurled racial slurs at the churchgoers.

“I forgot that I was the pastor of a congregation, and I yelled out some not-so-nice things, too, back at the truck,'' the Rev. Karla Cooper recalled. “I promise you, if I had had a slingshot, I probably would have thrown it, hit him, did something with it.”

Though Cooper, born in 1968, had grown up in Kennett in southern Missouri, she had not experienced something like that before.

She arrived in 2003 at the Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to “help usher in some healing” for her new church family.

But she was not prepared for the incident on her church lawn. She was not afraid to go to Quinn because of it, but she knew it was best to not go alone until she understood the community.

“I think my real and raw who I was came out early on with those who were officeholders of the church, but I was unapologetic,” Cooper said.

Instead, the moment cemented her passion for God’s word rather than discouraging her.

“This is gonna be an interesting space,” she said, “that somebody will feel that brazen to yell out on a church lawn, cowardly, down a busy street.”

* * *

As she walked the 8 miles from Kirkwood to Webster Groves in Missouri, then 33-year-old Karla Cooper was fuming. She was walking away from ministry.

She was done.

Her field supervisor at Eden Theological Seminary, the Rev. Brenda Hayes, told her she needed to rewrite an assigned sermon. It was an unacceptable, lazy, surface-level regurgitation.

“I knew it wasn’t my best work, but I didn’t have time, and I was like, ‘Well, it’s just an exercise,’” Cooper recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna redo it. I finished it, and so there it is.’”

If she would not dig deeper, Hayes said, Cooper could find another supervisor.

Furious, Cooper rose from the table, gathered her papers and slammed them down. She yelled, “Well, I don’t have to take this,” and set off for Webster Groves.

She’d grown up in Sunday school and gone to church her whole life. She gave a trial sermon just a year before with her father by her side.

Cooper’s parents and grandparents had said she was ordained before she was born. She was the seventh of eight children, and they said she would hold special gifts.

She’s a combination of her father, an avid gardener and gentle giant who gave her hope and optimism, and mother, a rambunctious woman who commands whatever space she’s in.

A pairing like oil and water.

“If Black folks had to walk on one side of the sidewalk, (my mother) was gonna walk on the opposite side because it’s outside and it’s a free world and she’s gonna occupy it because she’s done her time in the Jim Crow South,” Cooper said. “She was gonna do what she’s gonna do.”

Growing up in Kennett, a small, predominantly white rural community, Cooper learned to follow her parents, and she defined and owned her full identity.

“That has been my whole walk in this world, that it doesn’t matter what people think of me, I’m gonna be me,” Cooper said. “I really can’t give much energy around somebody liking me when I know God loves me for who I am.”

On her walk to Webster Groves, she reflected and found herself pulled back toward ministry — clarity in her calling.

“We always laugh about that. She was ready to quit, and I was gonna let her,” Hayes, now a good friend, said. “But she decided to press on.”

* * *

Returning home in September 2003 from work in India for Eden, Cooper learned from her bishop of her new appointment in Lincoln. She had served as a pastor for three years in St. Louis, and though she was in the midst of her studies, she accepted the call to serve those who needed her at the time.

Immediately, she began researching the possibility of Lincoln — a city with a large minority, refugee and immigrant population.

“To be able to see a microcosm of the world … is like a beautiful expression of multiculturalism lifted out,” Cooper said.

She learned of Quinn Chapel’s longstanding commitment to civil rights, including many community leaders who were current or former members. A young, idealistic outsider, she focused on relationships to earn her flock’s trust, often volunteering side-by-side with congregants.

Marilyn Johnson-Farr remembers one snowy Sunday morning seeing Cooper in her big, fluffy black coat shoveling the sidewalks around the church so everyone could join inside.

A long-time member of the church and influential Lincoln leader, Johnson-Farr began to trust Cooper and saw she was the right person to heal the fractured congregation.

“Even in her youth, there was wisdom,” Johnson-Farr said. “That certainly helped fill a gap in a congregation that was experiencing some brokenness.”

In 2005, Johnson-Farr, one of the few Black faculty members at Doane College, encouraged college administrators to hire Cooper as an adjunct instructor. The next year, Cooper also assumed the role of college chaplain.

No more than three months later, Johnson-Farr received a letter at her home.

The letter demanded Johnson-Farr and Cooper leave Doane and called Cooper a “pity hire” and Johnson-Farr’s “personal preacher.”

“(It’s) no secret that the whole thing was a sham to get your pal a real job,” the letter read. “If you weren’t trying to run the college like an HBCU (historically Black college or university) (ever know of one of those pits to be a worthy institution?) we would have a chaplain who reflects the needs of the whole campus.”

“Give the president a break and hit the road.”

Because Johnson-Farr had been at Doane for more than a decade, Cooper said the letter felt like a direct threat against her.

“Here comes this other Negro that’s bodacious, and so that was not a good feel at all,” Cooper said.

During an investigation of the incident, the two women were subjected to a police lie-detector test because someone had accused them of writing the letter themselves. Faculty, staff and students rallied in their support, and the test results disproved the accusation.

And though the incident shook Doane, Johnson-Farr and Cooper remembered why they were there: To make a difference each day.

“I just constantly found ways to just navigate through and just say, 'Bless whoever did that, because obviously they are hurting pretty badly to put pen to paper and craft that mess,'” Cooper said.

* * *

On June 17, 2015, a self-proclaimed white supremacist walked into Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and killed nine people gathered for Bible study.

Halfway across the country, Quinn Chapel was in shock.

Cooper was in Kennett for Father’s Day when she heard the news. She was aggrieved and angry and refused to talk to the media who called her.

She returned to Lincoln immediately, and two religious leaders, the Rev. Steve Griffith of the United Methodist Church and Rabbi Craig Lewis from the South Street Temple quickly offered comfort.

“(Lewis) offered a gentle shoulder to cuss on, cause that’s where I was. I was raw, and I was upset,” Cooper said. “He said to me, ‘Anything that you need, I’m here for you.’”

But Cooper was hurt and disappointed that other leaders did not reach out to the pastor of the only AME church in town.

“You want me to preach in your churches, but you can’t stand in this pain with me?”

Just two days after the shooting, however, hundreds of people from across Lincoln gathered at a prayer vigil on the Quinn Chapel grounds.

In her pain, Cooper felt she wanted to start a revolution. But she did not have the voice to speak.

“In that moment where I needed a community and I could not articulate it … members of the congregation helped me,” Cooper recalled. “They pastored me because I couldn’t be a pastor at that time because I was just really upset as well.”

* * *

In 2016, a decade after the hate letter, Cooper was forced out of Doane’s chaplaincy. She and those close to her felt some administrators believed she had gained too much power; some had not hidden attempts to “handle” her.

Still, the chaplain took notes and recorded conversations as proof.

“Because as a Black person you always have to cover yourself, no matter what,” she said.

Cooper knew faith couldn’t fail, and she defended it as long as she could.

“You can fire me,” Cooper told the then-university president, “… but don’t eliminate the chaplaincy position, because it’s bigger than you and me. This campus minister means a lot to people. Don’t miss that opportunity.”

Philana Blakely, who met Cooper in 2014 and soon became an unofficial member of Quinn, said she watched Cooper rise above what Blakely felt was a witch hunt.

“I had to really watch her go through the fire humbly,” Blakely recalled. “She didn’t lash out. She said, ‘My words will speak for me,’ so she humbled down. She did everything that they asked, even though it was suppressing her impact and suppressing her voice.”

Cooper is still a faculty member at Doane, and people lean on her the same as when she was chaplain.

* * *

In January 2017, following the election of Donald Trump, women across the country organized marches in protest, including an inaugural Women’s March in Lincoln.

Cooper, one of three women asked to speak, envisioned something small — this was not her first Capitol protest — but hundreds marched.

“I had no idea how big the crowd would be or what it would look like,” Cooper recalled. “It just kept growing and growing and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a big deal in Lincoln.’”

Blakely said it was an honor to be beside Cooper, her “battle buddy.” In everything Cooper did, Blakely said, she courageously reassured people “that you’re not alone in your thought, you’re not alone in your fight.”

“It was a cold day but the warmth and the energy that was emitted was pretty profound,” Cooper said. “It was great to be amongst people who dared to stand with what is right.”

* * *

Eight months later, Cooper learned she had been assigned to serve Allen-St. John AME Church in Kansas City, Missouri, and she would have to leave Lincoln.

It was a bittersweet departure, but her new church appreciates her as much as her old one.

“She wants to move forward and help you do everything you can to be successful,” Chester Thompson Jr., an Allen-St. John congregant, said. “I think that’s why the church has grown close to her.”

Looking back at her time in Lincoln, Cooper said she does not remember experiencing much overt racism after the initial dose in front of her church. But she remembers when she would enter stores and be followed, and other instances of implicit bias.

Not much has changed, she said, though people are more aware of the insidious nature of racism.

“But there’s still this level of (people) with blinders on that (think) it’s not happening here,” she said.

Recalling her Lincoln home — the good and not-so-good days, the challenges and gray hairs — she thanks her congregants for everything.

“They were a gift to the ministry for me in a lot of ways,” Cooper said. “I was able to be extremely involved in the community — and the state for that matter — and so it was nice to know that this historical congregation saw themselves immersed in the community as well.”

About the series

More than 150 years after America’s slaves were freed and Nebraska gave birth to its capital, a UNL journalism class posed the question: What’s it like to be Black in Lincoln?

Students spent 15 weeks digging deep into the lives of a dozen residents representing a cross-section of Lincoln’s Black community: former basketball stars, BLM leaders, preachers, teachers, cops, convicts, businessmen, chefs, electricians and youth leaders. They discovered many had faced racial profiling, housing discrimination and police harassment, while others received ugly death threats, verbal abuse and hate-filled letters. The students also found that these Black residents think Lincoln’s racial climate has improved overall but still has a ways to go. And most believed that it will get there.

The semester-long depth-reporting project was overseen by Professors Joe Starita and Jennifer Sheppard and instructor Roger Holmes.

Other stories will be featured this summer in the Journal Star and at JournalStar.com.

The Rev. Karla Cooper

Age: 52.

Profession: Preacher who loves to teach.

Favorite movie: "The Color Purple."

Someone I admire: Parents Joel and Kay Cooper.

Philosophy of life: "Try to do the most good to be an effective altruist doing the most good."

