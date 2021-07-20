Geno Johnson

It’s 5 till 6 at a gym on Potter Street. Although the sun has set, the bright, brilliant neon of the Salvation Army sign lights the way to a junior basketball tournament.

Inside, the gym is stuffed, everyone fully masked. Two Lincoln cops enter and watch the onset of play. After all, the tournament is dedicated to them, a chance to heal police-community relations.

Then, at 6 p.m. sharp, the shrill blast of the shot clock grabs everyone’s attention. Suddenly, games erupt, the fifth- and sixth-grade teams first. In no time, a dizzying parade of green, silver and black sweeps the gleaming hardwood and the festival of youth basketball is in full bloom.

“Drive! Drive!”

“Grab that rebound!”

Dead center in the first row of bleachers, Geneo “Geno” Johnson sits perfectly still. He scans both courts attentively. He’s been here for the past few hours assisting his sons, who helped organize the event. Tonight, he’s the quietest one in the gym.

On the court, No. 22, one of his granddaughters cuts to the basket. The ball hits her hands and she floats it off the glass. After each assist, each steal, every basket, he doesn't cheer, just nods approvingly.

At the first break, she walks over and huddles with her grandfather.

"Why didn't you take more threes?" he asks.

"They're too easy," she replies.

Back on the court, his grandson, a point guard, is a phenom despite his diminutive stature. Yet, as the three-on-three game wears on, the grandson wilts. The opponents pounce, shot after shot raining down on the young boy. When the buzzer sounds, the grandson has lost.

Eventually, he makes his way over to Johnson. They share few words — the grandson far too angry for that. Finally, Johnson bends over, grabs the boy and pulls him closer.

“I think I’m a better grandfather than I ever was a father,” he says afterward.

* * *

In a flat, windswept field in Illinois, a farmer finds a baby, only six months old. He was left for dead by his mother and her boyfriend. Geno Johnson would never meet the farmer.

From there, he entered the Illinois foster system, living the first four years of his life under the care of Ms. Chick in Chicago, a time he remembers well.

One day, the 4-year-old was awoken and told to get dressed. Ms. Chick selected a nice pair of clothes for him, so he assumed he was going to church.

His foster mother led him into the living room where a tall Black man and his little girl sat quietly on the couch.

“This is your father, Bernard Johnson,” Ms. Chick said. “You’re going home with him.”

Geno and his father caught a Greyhound bus back to Omaha.

“You’re safe now,” the father told him.

But that’s not how the son remembers it.

“He brought me to hell,” Geno said.

Once in Omaha, his life began to unravel. He had no interest in a relationship with his mother, who also lived in Omaha. But he’d travel to her boyfriend’s house to buy marijuana to sell at school.

In the Omaha projects where he grew up, Geno was always ready to fight. He’d fight white people who taunted him for his kinky hair and skin color, and he’d fight Black people to protect his half-sisters.

At Dominican High School, his escape was the football field. And though there was scholarship interest in him as a running back, he was unable to square his studies, and he dropped out of high school.

Not long after, he was in trouble again.

His relationship with his father in shambles, his college opportunities dashed, trapped in endless gang activity, Geno decided he needed a clean start. He wanted to escape the life of a self-described street thug and go to a place where he didn’t have to constantly look over his shoulder. Lincoln, quiet and peaceful, seemed like a good fit. So off he went.

Eight months into his new home, Geno was arrested again for theft and spent the next 16 months in a Lincoln jail cell.

* * *

It’s 8 p.m. in late February and he’s reading from a book of sermons to a group gathered at the People’s City Mission. Outside, a wicked sheet of ice engulfs the shelter. He’s worked at the mission for four years now and has collected a fair share of stories and friends.

Everyone has different thoughts on when The Reformation of Geno Johnson occurred. For his pastor, John Harris, it was when Johnson joined his church and embraced faith 10 years ago.

But the process by which Geno came to find that faith wasn’t linear.

“Geno’s looking for three things,” Harris said. “He’s looking for trust, for genuineness and for authenticity. That’s what you have to live in front of him.”

Although faith has helped keep him out of jail going on 14 years now, Johnson’s individual responsibility to his family and his community also has been a factor, according to his pastor.

“Geno’s a fighter. … He’s a guy who doesn’t handle disrespect very well,” Harris said. “Historically, he’d just beat them up. … Now, I would get calls from him periodically, how he responded to a situation differently than he did historically.”

Still, the path to reform has often been a rocky one.

“People say the hard part is getting there,” Geno said. “But really, it’s staying there that’s hard.”

Despite being a convicted thief, Geno had his pastor’s trust to run his thrift store while the pastor was away for a week.

When he returned, Johnson presented Harris with all his money — a bumper amount due to an abnormally good week.

His generosity of spirit, however, doesn’t always extend to the People’s City Mission, where he’s regarded as a strict disciplinarian, a rule follower.

It’s about 8:30 p.m. now and residents of the shelter sit and listen around the main meeting hub.

A co-worker stands next to Johnson to help him clarify any words he can’t read and afterwards Geno sounds off a number of announcements. The toilet in the main meeting hall has been defaced a number of times and Johnson demands this change.

About an hour later, with everybody resting in rows of bunk beds, Johnson begins his sweep of the premises.

While doing so, he muses about his favorite story from the shelter. A man who stayed at the mission for years was able to set himself straight and eventually tried to find an apartment. Johnson was about to move out of his own, so he made sure his friend got in.

“He still lives there now,” Johnson said.

Another friend, Stanford Bradley Sr., has known Geno as a part of north Lincoln for years. Throughout his childhood, Johnson was an undesirable. Someone not to be reckoned with. A poor role model, according to parents.

However, working under him as a basketball player at a nonprofit initiative, Bradley’s first interactions were more positive.

“He was really relatable for me. I grew up in a neighborhood where gangs and drugs were prevalent,” Bradley said. “He was someone who looked familiar to me, looked like me, talked like me.”

For Bradley, the norms of his upbringing, of living in the hood, weren’t conducive to building a successful life. Geno’s reform wasn’t a matter of building new character, Bradley said, but deprogramming what was already there: a “heart of gold.”

* * *

He’ll never forget that ‘80s visit to a friend’s house. He walked in and saw her there.

He pursued her, chased her. She rejected him, but would eventually be won over. In 1984, Geno and Venessa became man and wife.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t know how to love,” Geno said. “I had no respect for women because of the way I was raised. I hated women. … I was an abuser because that’s what I thought you were supposed to do. My wife changed that for me.”

Venessa works as a certified nursing assistant and provides for the two in their quaint apartment. A set of pristinely detailed pictures lines the walls. Images of their six adult children and their grandchildren, small medals and large trophies from basketball escapades. The money Geno earns from the mission is used to buy gifts for them.

Through it all, Geno has never seriously considered moving back to Omaha.

“It took him years to come out to me, little stuff,” Venessa said. “It didn’t repeat through our kids, what he went through. Breaking the cycle of life, I think that’s the reason why he didn’t take us back to Omaha to live.”

Venessa, too, has an opinion on when Geno’s reform started. Though his pastor saw it through his faith and Bradley through his character, Venessa has a timeframe.

“I think he started to change back in 2004, 2005,” Venessa said. “I don’t know why he changed, because everything was the same. But he changed.”

It may have had something to do with the change between father and son.

Geno’s relationship with his father after he left Omaha was badly frayed. The two were constantly fighting over how Geno was raised and over Bernard’s parenting. In 1998, Geno confronted his father again.

"I was always mad at him for the situation he put me in,” Geno said. “But at this meeting, he put his arms around me and apologized to me and told me he loved me. He became my friend. If not for my father, I never would have learned how to love myself."

* * *

They would meet up on gameday, every Saturday, father and son reveling in the joy of Husker football. Sometimes, Geno would go to his father’s, back to Omaha. Sometimes the father came to Lincoln. Didn’t matter where. They loved football and they loved watching it together, the same way — loud, lots of shouting, lots of backslapping.

On Nov. 10, 2010, Bernard Johnson passed away. The father had suffered from dementia for about three years, so Geno figured he’d really lost his father in 2007.

But, for all those years before and for the many years since, despite the roar of voices over the screen, despite mistakes and contrivances and the inescapable violence of the constantly unfurling past, it was now quiet. There was calm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0