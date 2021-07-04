Being Black in Lincoln: Business owner Rupert forged his own path when others told him no

Terry Rupert

Age: 62

Profession: Semi-retired businessman

Favorite movie: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

Someone I admire: "I admire anybody that's doing something for themselves."

Philosophy of life: "Live. Work hard. Take the best care that you can of your family. Hopefully you can reap some of the rewards. Hopefully your heart and your mind’s in the right place with God, and you go to a better place."