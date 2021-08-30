Behind the mystery of the hillbilly shack on a busy southeast Lincoln corner, Sept. 27, 2020

He’s putting up a row of construction cones along the entrance, to keep lookers from getting too close.

He has cameras on the house that let him know just who is looking, even when he’s not around.

The teenager who sprinted to the windows and peered in and ran back to his car.

The man who studied the house for 20 minutes — counting the pine planks, measuring them, pondering.

Even with the cautionary cones, people park and walk down. Like the man in the red pickup who stopped by Friday to offer advice on what Clyne might want to plant in all that dirt. (Side-oats grama would work well.) Clyne listens. He’s always open to suggestions, he tells him.

He has a plan already — a field of wildflowers on all sides.

He’s spent the last year getting rid of grass and weeds, anything that might still germinate. He sprays and tills, sprays and tills. By next spring, all the old vegetation should be gone and the seeds can scatter.

He’s already planted a wide circle of pampas grass, with plans to gather friends inside the ring, the tall grass forming a privacy fence from the traffic.