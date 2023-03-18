Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and several other prominent Lincoln women participated in a panel discussion in front of hundreds of girls at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Saturday.

Inspire Girls 2023 is meant to educate and empower girls in areas such as careers, education and life skills.

"We want to play a larger role in empowering the next generation of leaders," Natalia Wiita, president of the Journal Star and a member of the Inspire advisory board, said in welcoming attendees.

In 2015, Inspire started as a way to recognize female leaders in Lincoln. In 2019, the first Inspire Girls event was hosted at Innovation Campus.

"It's important to me because I didn't have this opportunity as a child," Wiita said. "Having the ability to speak to girls is so important."

Panel members included Jen Landis, assistant professor of graphic design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Ava Thomas, West region president of Lee Enterprises; Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor for Inclusive Student Excellence at UNL; Gaylor-Baird; Michaella Kumke, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln; and Andy Johnson, assistant sociology professor at Doane University.

After ice breakers, the panel welcomed questions from the audience.

When asked about what female empowerment means, Gaylor Baird said that individuality is key.

"Be true to yourself," she said. "Don't let the messages about what you can and can't do hold you back ... be you."

The next question was tough: Why do men think less of women?

"Sometimes they're taught to think that," Foster explained. "We can change their minds by showing them how awesome we are."

A member of the audience then asked how to stay true to your confidence in male-dominated spaces.

Landis recalled her time at an advertising agency.

Whenever there was a meeting, she would sit where the most important person was supposed to sit, and set her personal belongings out to take up space.

Piper Jensen attended with her grandmother and took Foster's words about positivity in the face of adversity to heart.

"It was really inspirational," she said.

After the panel discussion, attendees visited booths set up outside the auditorium.

Youth Leadership, Launch Leadership camp and other local organizations brought educational materials and prizes to give to participants.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Safety Council brought goggles that imitated the vision of a person under the influence, then challenged those who wore them to play cornhole or walk in a straight line.

Ayva Freehling thought the booths were interesting.

"It was really fun," she said. "Getting to see all the equipment and learn about it."

The event was sponsored by Doane University and the Journal Star.

