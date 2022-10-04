 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Basketball court mural project to be celebrated Wednesday

Basketball players in Lincoln who want to shoot hoops or play a pickup game have the opportunity to run, dribble and slam-dunk on the "Red Sea."

The Antelope Park basketball courts near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street were recently resurfaced and repainted as a reproduction of a painting "Red Sea" by African American artist Felrath Hines.

'Red Sea' at Sheldon

Janelle Stevensen and Christian Wurst look over "Red Sea" by the late Felrath Hines in the Sheldon Museum of Art. It was the basis for the mural painted on the public basketball courts at Antelope Park South.

The original painting, created in 1985, is in the permanent collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art. Hines, who died in 1993, was a prolific expressionist and later geometric abstract painter based in New York and Washington, D.C.

The project was spearheaded by Project Backboard, a national nonprofit that brings art to public basketball courts. Two Project Backboard artists helped paint the courts using 400 gallons of paint. The mural project, which cost just more than $50,000, was funded by private donations.

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Public Art Lincoln will host a free event at the courts Wednesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature a game with athletes from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars, Capital City Chameleons and Lincoln Sharks Special Olympics teams. Refreshments will be served. 

