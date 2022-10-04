Basketball court mural project to be celebrated on Wednesday

Basketball players in Lincoln who want to shoot hoops or play a pickup game have the opportunity to run, dribble and slam-dunk on the "Red Sea."

The Antelope Park basketball courts near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street were recently resurfaced and then repainted as a reproduction of a painting "Red Sea" by African American artist Felrath Hines.

The original painting, created in 1985, is in the permanent collection of the Sheldon Art Museum. Hines, who died in 1993, was a prolific expressionist and later geometric abstract painter based in New York and Washington, D.C.

The project was spearheaded by Project Backboard, a national nonprofit that brings art to public basketball courts. Two Project Backboard artists helped paint the courts using 400 gallons of paint. The mural project, which cost just over $50,000, was funded by private donations.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln will host a free event at the courts on Wednesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature a game with athletes from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars, Capital City Chameleons and Lincoln Sharks Special Olympics teams. Refreshments will be served.