Basketball court mural project to be celebrated on Wednesday

Basketball players in Lincoln who want to shoot hoops or play a pickup game have the opportunity to run, dribble and slam-dunk on the "Red Sea."
The Antelope Park basketball courts near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street were recently resurfaced and then repainted as a reproduction of a painting "Red Sea" by African American artist Felrath Hines.
Janelle Stevensen and Christian Wurst look over "Red Sea" by the late Felrath Hines in the Sheldon Museum of Art. It was the basis for the mural painted on the public basketball courts at Antelope Park South.
Craig Chandler, University Communication
The original painting, created in 1985, is in the permanent collection of the Sheldon Art Museum. Hines, who died in 1993, was a prolific expressionist and later geometric abstract painter based in New York and Washington, D.C.
The project was spearheaded by Project Backboard, a national nonprofit that brings art to public basketball courts. Two Project Backboard artists helped paint the courts using 400 gallons of paint. The mural project, which cost just over $50,000, was funded by private donations.
Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln will host a free event at the courts on Wednesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The event will feature a game with athletes from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars, Capital City Chameleons and Lincoln Sharks Special Olympics teams. Refreshments will be served.
60+ pieces of public art in Lincoln
Torn Notebook
"Torn Notebook," by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, at the corner of 12th and Q streets, is one of the public art masterworks in Lincoln.
publicart.artscene.org
Reflection
The sculpture "Reflection," by Albert Paley, is located at Ninth Street and Salt Creek Parkway. The sculpture previously was on display in New York as part of the "Paley on Park Avenue" exhibition.
LJS file photo
Old Glory
Artist Mark di Suvero used red beams to create Old Glory, located at Cather Garden on UNL campus, to represent the flag when seen against a blue sky with clouds.
LJS file photo
Pitch, Roll & Yaw
Pitch, Roll & Yaw, a new sculpture by Lincoln artist Shannon Hansen, is lifted into place at the entrance to the Lincoln Airport in July 2015. The piece, in the shape of a giant paper airplane, was made of formed and fabricated steel by Rivers Metal Products of Lincoln from Hansen's design. The $100,000 sculpture was commissioned by the city of Lincoln and paid for by Duncan Aviation. Another of Hansen's pieces, Discover, is at Union Plaza.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Watchful Citizen
Watchful Citizen was first produced as a small, desk-size casting called “Couch Potato” and later recreated life-size and renamed. It sits in the Haymarket at Seventh and P streets.
publicart.artscene.org
Mbera
The sculpture Mbera, at the center of the roundabout at 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard, was a gift from the Marc LeBaron family to the city of Lincoln several years ago.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Gettysburg Lincoln
The Gettysburg Lincoln, by Daniel Chester French, is at the Nebraska State Capitol, west entrance.
LJS file photo
Clocktower
Union College's Clocktower is undoubtedly the tallest artwork in Lincoln.
LJS file photo
Rebekah at the Well
Artist David Young tests the stream of water flowing from his bronze sculpture "Rebekah at the Well" during a private ceremony unveiling the sculpture at Sunken Gardens in 2005.
LJS file photo
Sculpture of child
Sculpture of child is at the Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St.
LJS file photo
Groundwater Colossus
"Groundwater Colossus" is a focal point at the Union Plaza in Antelope Valley. The sculpture is a personification of the Ogallala Aquifer, one of the largest aquifers and most important natural resources in the nation. Designed by James Tyler of New York, the sculpture sits near the Jayne Snyder Trail Center near 21st and P streets.
Courtesy photo
Ascent Tower
Artist Jun Kaneko's glass tower, Ascent, is illuminated on Dec. 21, 2014, at the Lincoln Community Foundation Tower Square at 13th and P streets.
LJS file photo
Tem and Ptah
Jene Highstein's Tem, will again be displayed on Centennial Mall along with its companion piece, Ptah.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Acklie Fountain
"Acklie Fountain" was a gift in honor of Duane and Phyllis Acklie by their children in 2006. It combines corn maiden faces from the original Cornhusker hotel and some flower-like ornaments from the old City Hall.
publicart.artscene.org
Iron Horse Legacy
Iron Horse Legacy (pictured in 2002) by Lincoln artist Jay Tschetter is located at Lincoln Station.
LJS file photo
Floating Figure
Floating Figure, by Gaston Lachaise, is at Sheldon Sculpture Garden, UNL campus.
LJS file photo
Vase with Five Flowers
James Surls' "Vase with Five Flowers," a bronze and stainless steel sculpture owned by local art collectors Karen and Robert Duncan, could be used in the center of the 14th and Superior streets roundabout. It is among artwork the Duncans will loan to the city for use in a public space.
RICARDO BARROS/Courtesy photo
Bench
Deb Bridges created this bench on the northeast corner of 12th and P Streets as part of the Slave Free Nebraska Public Heart Project.
LJS file photo
Doorways to Hope, Garden of Faith, Hope and Love
"Garden of Faith, Hope, and Love" by Cathy Harrington is seen at Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema as part of the Hildegard Center for the Arts' Doorways to Hope public art project in 2014.
LJS file photo
Illuminating Lincoln
Artist Gina Egenberger's work, Incandescent Flight, is on display in front of the Lied Center for Performing Arts in November 2014. The public art project celebrated the 25th anniversary of Lighthouse.
LJS file photo
Bicycle
Kenny Smetter (left) and Tanner Russell of Chet's Transfer nudge the 2003 Tour de Lincoln piece, "Balancing the Books," into place outside the Gere Branch Library in 2014.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Star Art
Liz Shea-McCoy, project director for Star Art — The Star City Art Project 2006, hangs out with her sculpture “Reach for the Stars.”
LJS file photo
Snowplow art
Ellen Wright, an environmental health educator with Public Works and Utilities, Miki Esposito, Public Works and Utilities director, promote the artistic snowplow project in December 2012.
Courtesy photo
Look Ma, No Hands
Look Ma, No Hands, by Kendrik, Helms, Helms & Raddatz, at Normal and A streets.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Noos
Dan Peragine's Noos stands in Beau Richmond Park at 27th and Holdrege streets.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Jay Tschetter mural
A mural by Jay Tschetter flanks the main entrance to the F Street Community Center.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Mural on Kiechel building
An improvised mural by Lincoln artist Spencer Pacheco is making its way around the Kiechel Fine Art Building, 1208 O St. The mural eventually covered two sides of the four-story building.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Solar Semaphore
Solar Semaphore by Jerome Kirk stands at 12th and O streets.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Double Spinner
Lyman Whitaker's Double Spinner creates an optical illusion of perpetual expansion when it is blown by the wind at the Pioneers Park Nature Center.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
War and Victory sculpture
The War and Victory sculpture by Ellis Burman in Antelope Park.
Courtesy photo
Candy Box
Hundreds of people file past the "Candy Box," an art piece in the concourse at Pinnacle Bank Arena after the arena's ribbon cutting on Aug. 29, 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Mountain Monarch
Mountain Monarch, by Rich Haines, stands at the Pioneers Park north entrance, off West Van Dorn Street. The sculpture is one of two at Pioneers Park that make the top 10 most valuable list of public art in Lincoln.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
27th Street Hearth
27th Street Hearth by Michael Morgan at Elaine Hammer Bridge Plaza.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
If I Had My Child To Raise Over Again sculpture
If I Had My Child To Raise Over Again sculpture in Witherbee Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Rarin' to Ride
Rarin' to Ride by George W. Lundeen in Woods Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Frog Baby
Frog Baby by Edith Barretto Stevens Parsons in Hamann Rose Garden.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Daydreams
Daydreams by Sondra L. Johnson in Cooper Park.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Standing Bear Sculpture
Sculptor Ben Victor (behind) watches as descendants of Chief Standing Bear help to unveil his sculpture on Centennial Mall. The sculpture is valued at $150,000.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Harvest sculpture
Harvest, a sculpture in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena at Canopy and R streets, was dedicated in 2016. The $972,000 piece by Ed Carpenter was paid for using money set aside for artwork during the arena's original planning.
Journal Star file photo
Four Seasons Terminals
One of the Four Seasons Terminals sculptures at Kontras Park.
Courtesy photo
Kneeling figure
The bronze statue, Kneeling Figure, by Bruno Lucchesi, was installed in the upper level of the Sunken Gardens in December 2019. Lucchesi also created Pieta which is part of the Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden on the UNL campus. Kneeling Figure was donated to the City by Fred Southwick, son of orthopedic surgeon and artist Wayne Southwick, who also created the sculpture Reveille and gifted it to the city. Wayne Southwick studied under Lucchesi and Kneeling Figure was part of the family’s collection until her recent relocation to Lincoln. Many thanks to Fred and the entire Southwick family for their generous donations to Lincoln’s public art collection.
Courtesy
Ako's Enso II
UNL East Campus
Jim Atkins
Baroque Cherub
Baroque Cherub
Courtesy
"Nautilus" sculpture installation
The sculpture "Nautilus," by Rico Eastman, was donated by Jane Rohman to the city of Lincoln public art collection and was installed in Union Plaza on Thursday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Arietta II
Locate at the Sheldon Sculpture Garden on UNL City Campus.
Artist: Catherine Ferguson
Courtesy
Tilted Donut #7
The sculpture Tilted Donut #7 by artist Fletcher Benton, which was donated to the City of Lincoln by his estate, is now in place in Trago Park. The sculpture is easily viewed from Antelope Parkway, 22nd Street, and the pedestrian walkways and bike trails nearby. Art Makers Endowment funds helped pay for the transport of the work, enabling Public Art Lincoln and the City of Lincoln to accept this generous gift on behalf of the citizens of Lincoln.
Courtesy
Ascot
By Jeff Fauser, located at UNL East Campus.
Courtesy
Archie
Downtown, UNL City Campus
Balanced / Unbalanced Wheels #2
Located in Sheldon Sculpture Garden, UNL City Campus.
Artist: Flectcher Benton
Courtesy
Palo Alto I
Sculptor and artist John Buck unveils his public art installation, "Palo Alto 1", during a dedication ceremony in May 2016 in the Rotary Strolling Garden, 27th Street and Capitol Parkway. The pieces is valued at $72,000.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Dementia
"Dementia," a sculpture by Charles Ginnever, is now on loan to the city and on display on the north end of Holmes Park.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Bop and Crazed
Karen and Robert Duncan stand in front of sculptures titled “Bop” and “Crazed” created by Charles Ginnever.
PHOTO BY TARIK ABDEL-MONEM
Sluice Scythe & Wedgie
Jim Huntington's Wedgie greets visitors who drive into Densmore Park. The granite sculpture will be moved to 11th and G streets.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Our Community / Larger than Life
Located in downtown Lincoln. Artist:
Larry Roots
Courtesy
Breach
Located at Sheldon Sculpture Garden, UNL City Campus. Artist:
Roxy Paine
Courtesy
Bather
Clinton Elementary School fifth graders learn about the "Bather" by Jacques Lipchitz during a field trip at the Sheldon Museum of Art.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Liberty bell
Located at Antelope Park.
Courtesy
Nanticoke
Located in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden, UNL City Campus. Artist:
Robert Murray
Jim Atkins
Bicentennial Cascade Fountain
Bicentennial Cascade Fountain in the Antelope Park Triangle at South 27th Street and Normal Boulevard.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Rotary Pavilion
Visitors often consider the dome of its Rotary Pavilion the "crown jewel" in the Sunken Gardens.
STACIE SCOTT/Lincoln Journal Star
Greenpoint
Richard Serra's corten steel sculpture "Greenpoint," installed on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in 1991 as an "environmental piece," stands 16 feet tall and weighs 40 tons.
Journal Star file photo
Kaneko head sculptures
Two big sculptures by Nebraska artist Jun Kaneko now adorn the corner of Eighth and R streets in the Haymarket.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
