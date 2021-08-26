'Band Together' blood drive kicks off to honor fallen officer Herrera

A blood drive to honor Mario Herrera, the Lincoln police officer killed last year in the line of duty, kicked off Thursday, a day after officials announced a blood emergency in the area.

The "Band Together" blood drive will continue for 12 days, ending Sept. 7, to represent the number of days Herrera spent in the hospital after he was shot on duty in August 2020.

Donors who give blood at any Nebraska Community Blood Bank in the Lincoln or Omaha area during the 12-day event will receive a free "12 Days of Hope" T-shirt.

Donors wanting to give blood are encouraged to register online.

The Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department, the Omaha Police Officers Association and Nebraska Concerns of Police Survivors are teaming up for the drive.

LFR hosted a single-day donation event Thursday at Station 15.

"We're urging the community to come out during these 12 days for Mario, for his family, for our community, and help keep our blood supply stable" said Kari Lundeen, the community outreach representative for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.