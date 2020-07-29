Ban on certain second-trimester abortions stalls in Legislature

Senators on Wednesday argued both sides of the bill (LB814). Early last week, Geist succeeded in a motion to pull the bill from committee to the floor for debate, which was guaranteed Wednesday when Speaker Jim Scheer designated a specific time for it on the agenda.

Geist said this is a fitting time for people to ask themselves about the value of all life. She believes the majority of Nebraskans believe in the premise of the bill.

"LB814 would end the practice of killing a live baby in the second trimester of pregnancy by pulling off its arms and legs piece by piece until it either bleeds to death, its spinal cord is cut or its skull is crushed," she said. "It's an unthinkable way to dispose of a child."

In Nebraska in 2017, there were 21 dismemberment abortions out of 133, or 16%, of second-trimester abortions. In 2018, there were 32 of 178 (18%). And last year, six out of 181 (3%). So the bill would not limit access to second-trimester abortions in Nebraska, Geist said, which can also be done using medication.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt moved to kill the bill, saying there is much more important business for the Legislature during a pandemic.