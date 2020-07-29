Ban on certain second-trimester abortions stall in Legislature

State senators spent three hours Wednesday afternoon debating Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist's "dismemberment abortion" bill to ban the second-trimester procedure that tears "a baby limb from limb."
Most doctors call the procedure dilation and evacuation, a surgical procedure that uses suction to remove the fetus, forceps, and a curette to scrape the lining of the uterus and remove tissue.
Many women who have the procedure call it a difficult decision, based on consultation with their doctor. And many doctors say banning the procedure is interference with the doctor-patient relationship.
Robin Utz of St. Louis, Missouri, had the procedure in 2016 after she and her husband learned their much-wanted daughter had non-functioning kidneys, no amniotic fluid and her lungs would never develop properly. Those health problems would end her life, Utz said.
After consulting with multiple doctors, the couple decided the D&E procedure at 22 weeks' pregnancy was the safest option for Utz and would spare the fetus as much discomfort as possible. Her doctor cut the umbilical cord to stop the baby's heart before proceeding with the D&E abortion, Utz said.
"It was obviously heartbreaking, the worst thing I have been through in my life," she said. "The idea that a politician gets to stick their nose into my private medical business is just absurd to me."
Senators on Wednesday argued both sides of the bill (LB814). Early last week, Geist succeeded in a motion to pull the bill from committee to the floor for debate, which was guaranteed Wednesday when Speaker Jim Scheer designated a specific time for it on the agenda.
Geist said this is a fitting time for people to ask themselves about the value of all life. She believes the majority of Nebraskans believe in the premise of the bill.
"LB814 would end the practice of killing a live baby in the second trimester of pregnancy by pulling off its arms and legs piece by piece until it either bleeds to death, its spinal cord is cut or its skull is crushed," she said. "It's an unthinkable way to dispose of a child."
In Nebraska in 2017, there were 21 dismemberment abortions out of 133, or 16%, of second-trimester abortions. In 2018, there were 32 of 178 (18%). And last year, six out of 181 (3%). So the bill would not limit access to second-trimester abortions in Nebraska, Geist said, which can also be done using medication.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt moved to kill the bill, saying there is much more important business for the Legislature during a pandemic.
"Here we are at the hallowed hour of 1:30 (p.m.), as foretold by the speaker of the Legislature, who in the midst of a pandemic, a public health crisis ... thought we'd better get this bill ... into its own hallowed and sanctified time slot," Hunt said.
Nobody's priority bill deserves to get special treatment over someone else's, she said.
The time could have been spent, she said, talking about coronavirus-related evictions, unemployment benefits running out, meatpacking and food processing workers terrified to go to work and being taken advantage of, the need for police oversight and racial equity. All of that, she said, the Legislature has the power and opportunity to influence.
She urged Geist to withdraw the bill.
Nebraskans are telling us, she said, this bill is nowhere near the top of their list of priorities, she said.
At a hearing on the bill in February, Kathi Aultman, a retired obstetrician and a previous medical director for a Planned Parenthood facility in Florida, testified in favor of the bill, saying she had performed second-trimester dismemberment abortions. She would drain the amniotic fluid using a suction curette, and use a clamp to grasp whatever she could, usually an arm or a leg, and tear it from the body and place it on a tray.
When she couldn't get anything else, she would grasp and crush the chest and then the head of the fetus, she said.
The bill, she said, would allow D&E abortion as long as the physician would cause fetal demise before starting the procedure.
"I support this bill, because it prevents the infliction of needless pain and suffering on innocent human beings and preserves the integrity of the medical profession," she said.
During debate Wednesday, Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she had talked to Geist about multiple technical flaws in the bill, but no changes were made.
"My concerns are about the unintended consequences of this bill," she said.
Changes could have been made by the Judiciary Committee in an amendment, but the committee did not have the chance to make changes because the bill was pulled from the committee after members had deadlocked on sending it to the floor.
With the bill, doctors who perform live dismemberment abortions could be subject to criminal penalties, and mothers and their parents could file lawsuits.
But a mother could not sue a doctor who performed a D&E abortion if the pregnancy resulted from her criminal conduct. That, Blood said, could include sex-trafficking victims or prostitutes. Other flaws include allowing a lawsuit by a father only if he is married to the mother.
There's nothing in the bill to educate couples on the litigation processes, she said.
"If it's really about the babies, why are we not doing a more effective job of writing good legislation?" Blood said. "Because I feel like this was thrown together."
The bill was filibustered and got three hours of debate but no vote was taken. Geist can bring the bill back if there's time and she can show she had 33 votes to break the filibuster.
