Ballot petition list demonstrates current political rumbling

A glance at "current petitions in circulation for the 2022 election" listed on the secretary of state's website provides a startling look at the political pot that is bubbling now.

It's all part of the fallout from a still-contested presidential election, a violent, insurrectionary march on the nation's Capitol, battles over gun rights and a number of newly manufactured issues, ruptures in national unity, along with the ongoing slaughter on our streets and in our grocery stores.

Petitions point to some of the divisions and the distrust. And some of them would concentrate power in an elected leader, in this case the governor.

But it also needs to be noted up front that most of these proposals appear to have been generated by a small number of Nebraskans.

One would create an election integrity judicial panel appointed by the governor with power to rule on "election irregularities," another would replace the Nebraska Department of Education with gubernatorial and legislative authority, and a third would give the governor authority to overrule laws and regulations adopted by political subdivisions.

Another would create a "reserve militia" in addition to the Nebraska National Guard.

And another proposes a "medical freedom" constitutional amendment to combat "forced medical mandates."

Other proposals on the unusually long list look more familiar: medical marijuana, legalization of marijuana, a voter ID constitutional amendment, gun rights, minimum wage, motorcycle helmets.

In the end, no more than two or perhaps three of these are likely to qualify for inclusion on the ballot.

It's not easy to gather sufficient signatures on petitions that need to be spread statewide -- even when you have an organized and well-funded effort.

* * *

Big fund-raising event for Rep. Adrian Smith in Omaha next month.

And look who's coming to help him.

Smith, the 3rd District Republican congressman who will be seeking the chairmanship of the mighty House Ways and Means Committee if Republicans gain control of the House in November as widely expected, will host Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the ranking Republican member of the committee who has decided not to seek reelection to Congress.

Brady will be helping Smith raise money at a June 20 pre-game event in Omaha during the College World Series.

The fund-raiser at the Old Mattress Factory features sponsorship levels ranging from $250 to $5,800.

If Republicans regain control of the House, Smith will be matched against Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri who are also seeking the coveted Ways and Means chairmanship.

Both Buchanan and Jason Smith have raised more than a million dollars for the National Republican Congressional Committee as part of their campaigns to win the committee chairmanship.

Money talks.

* * *

Redistricting has added a couple of rural Republican voices to Lincoln's legislative delegation.

Both Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams and Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who now have Lincoln constituents, are members of the Appropriations Committee, which is the dominant voice in determining funding allocations for state government which, of course, is a key economic driver and employer in Lincoln.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln is also a member of the committee.

Both Dorn and Clements have been participating in Lincoln-based legislative forums, which is a healthy sign for the city.

Last week, they joined four of their Lincoln counterparts, all Democrats, in discussing state issues with the engaged citizens who participate in OLLI -- Osher Lifelong Learning Institute -- events over coffee and pie at Stauffer's Cafe.

Abortion, taxes, the distribution of federal COVID recovery funds, water development projects, prison and sentencing reform, retainment and attraction of young people to Nebraska and the accompanying development of a future workforce were all on the table.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Sen. Clements scored highest in this past week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) ranking of Nebraska state senators based on their conservative 2021 voting records with a 96% mark. The lowest score went to Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha at 26%.

* In an interesting choice of guests, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the most recent participant on Gov. Pete Ricketts' ongoing series of online podcasts. Pompeo said President Biden was "slow, late and small" in reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

* When 1st Congressional District voters choose either Patty Pansing Brooks or Mike Flood to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, the winner will be only the third person to hold that House seat in the last 43 years.

* With elected state officials already poised to tee up another round of state tax cuts following on the heels of a package of record tax reductions enacted during the 2022 legislative session, Open Sky Policy Institute argues that "it would be fiscally prudent to hold off on pursuing any new tax or spending measures" at a volatile time when economists suggest that the risks of recession and stagflation may be very high.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

