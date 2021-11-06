 Skip to main content
Bacon among 14 Republicans to back $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress
  • Updated
Nebraska congressman Don Bacon joined 13 other House Republicans in voting to send a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden's desk on Friday night.

Bacon, who represents Nebraska's 2nd District, noted strong support for the bill within his constituents. It passed 228-206 nearly three months after first clearing the Senate on a bipartisan 69-30 vote.

“For months, I have expressed my support for the hard infrastructure bill that is supported by 70% of our district," Bacon said in a statement. "Senators (Deb) Fischer and (Chuck) Grassley also voted for this bipartisan bill which will fix our highways, seaports, and locks, and will provide more access to rural broadband. Further, most of the hard infrastructure bill is paid for by unspent COVID money that was already appropriated by Congress. This bill makes our nation stronger and more competitive for years to come."

Nebraska's other House Republicans, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, voted against the bill.

In August, Fischer's office said Nebraska was in line to receive $2.5 billion to maintain and repair roads and highways. The state will also receive $216 million for programs that provide low-interest loans for building or improving water and wastewater systems.

 KRISTIE BOYD
