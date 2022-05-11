Back-to-back performances of 'Oklahoma!' canceled at Lied Center

Wednesday production of "Oklahoma!" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts has been canceled.

The scheduled show in Lincoln was also called off on Tuesday after a member of the cast came down with an unspecified illness.

Following Tuesday's late cancellation, members of the Lied Center staff assured patrons that Wednesday's show would go on.

However, it was called off early Wednesday afternoon. The touring production company said that members of the cast had taken ill, while another was injured and couldn't perform.

"In the end, we simply do not have the people required to deliver (a) top notch, professional performance," said officials in a written statement.

This week's cancellations cast a damper on the homecoming of Mitch Tebo, a Lincoln native who was to perform for the first time inside the Lied Center.

"The Lied Center sincerely regrets that the scheduled performance of 'Oklahoma!' could not go on as scheduled and joins the production in apologizing for any disappointment or inconvenience," said Lauren Silverman Durban, the Lied Center's communications manager, in a written statement.

Ticketholders will receive an email with details on refunds.

The tour is to move on to Starlight Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, for weekend performances beginning Friday.

