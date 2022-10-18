 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Avian flu threat leads to Lincoln zoo closing bird exhibits

  • 0
EG17030804

The threat of the fast-moving avian flu — detected last week at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo — prompted the Lincoln Children's Zoo to temporarily close some of its exhibits, including the penguins.

 Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo temporarily shut down three of its bird-based areas to protect them from the threat of avian influenza, it said in on its Facebook page.

Tuesday’s move to close the aviary, penguin exhibit and Flamingo Yard was precautionary; none of the zoo’s birds have been diagnosed with the avian flu, the post said.

And it comes a few days after a similar action by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, where a pelican that died last week tested positive for the disease, and a second was euthanized after it became ill.

Omaha zoo closes multiple exhibits after pelican dies from bird flu
Lincoln zoo closes bird exhibits because of threat from avian flu

The Lincoln zoo is also removing susceptible birds from animal encounters, increasing disinfection and the use of personal protective equipment by staff that care for birds, and limiting access to vulnerable species and behind-the-scenes areas.

The zoo wasn’t sure how long the measures will be in effect.

People are also reading…

It took similar steps in January, after a goose at Holmes Lake tested positive for avian flu.

Aviary reopens at Omaha zoo after closing because of bird flu concerns
Bird flu case found in goose in Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists discover sign of possibly 550,000 year old extinct human species

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News