Avian flu threat leads to Lincoln zoo closing bird exhibits

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo temporarily shut down three of its bird-based areas to protect them from the threat of avian influenza, it said in on its Facebook page.

Tuesday’s move to close the aviary, penguin exhibit and Flamingo Yard was precautionary; none of the zoo’s birds have been diagnosed with the avian flu, the post said.

And it comes a few days after a similar action by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, where a pelican that died last week tested positive for the disease, and a second was euthanized after it became ill.

The Lincoln zoo is also removing susceptible birds from animal encounters, increasing disinfection and the use of personal protective equipment by staff that care for birds, and limiting access to vulnerable species and behind-the-scenes areas.

The zoo wasn’t sure how long the measures will be in effect.

It took similar steps in January, after a goose at Holmes Lake tested positive for avian flu.