Avett Brothers share stage with Willie

Seth Avett didn’t do the usual "Thanks, how you feeling" spiel when he spoke to the audience for the first time.

“It’s only right for me to thank Willie Nelson for letting us play with him,” he said. “Willie is our hero. ... I can’t believe we get to step on the stage he stepped on.”

Willie & Family had opened the evening with a superb hour of music that leaned heavily on the “family” aspect of the country legend’s band.

After his signature opener “Whiskey River,” Willie took a seat on a stool, giving way to his son Lukas, who ripped through Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Texas Flood.” Then came the first of sister Bobbie’s piano instrumentals.

That switching off continued throughout the set — to hilarious effect when Lukas did a song he had written — “Forget About Georgia” — that his dad immediately countered with “Georgia On My Mind.”

Willie who was in strong voice and impressively demonstrated his distinctive work on “Trigger,” his battered old guitar.

By the end of the set, he and the band and the mask-free, singing crowd had run through Willie classics, from “Crazy” and “You Were Always on My Mind” to “On The Road Again.”

Then came the 88-year-old’s newest crowd-pleaser — “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I’m Gone” — before he tossed his cowboy hat into the crowd and walked off the stage to “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0