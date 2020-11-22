Ava Thomas: Shopping local pays big dividends

It’s about 3½ miles, the trail around the lake where I live. Paving was completed this spring just in time to enjoy gorgeous sunrises, families of deer and sometimes the occasional cranky goose protecting his turf along the bank. Working from home when the pandemic hit made those brisk morning walks around the lake possible.

It was late April when I noticed all the cardboard boxes. You’ve seen them, too. The ones with the smile on them — yes, the Amazon boxes. It was garbage day, and they were everywhere. By then, it had been a couple of years since cardboard was banned from landfills and required to be recycled. Still, I’d never seen so many boxes, some stacked around recycling bins that were overflowing.

It made sense. As we all hunkered down in quarantine, our shopping habits changed. The questions I pondered were whether this change would be permanent and what impact it would have on our local brick-and-mortar stores.

Eight months into the pandemic, we know the answer.