We were just looking for some inspiration.
Five years and dozens of women later, it’s safe to say we found it.
It was five years ago that we asked you for our inaugural batch of Inspire Awards nominees. We were looking for the women who lift the community and those around them through their professional, educational, philanthropic and governmental efforts.
We were looking for women who inspire others to do great things and be great people.
We were looking for people like JoAnn Martin of Ameritas, last year’s Woman of the Year winner. And Barbara Bartle of the Lincoln Community Foundation in 2017. And Wendy Birdsall of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in 2016. And our first winner, in 2015, Donde Plowman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Since inspiration is something you can’t have too much of, we’re looking to you for more.
We’re looking to you for our 2019 nominees in the following categories:
· Excellence in Business (100 employees or fewer)
· Excellence in Business (over 100 employees)
· Excellence in Education
· Excellence in Entrepreneurship
· The Founders Award
· Excellence in Government Service
· Excellence in Health Care
· Excellence in Nonprofit
· Excellence in Philanthropy
· Future Business Leader/Scholarship
Nominate someone by going to journalstar.com/inspire.
Our 2019 Inspire Board — an inspiring group themselves — will help identify our finalists and a winner in each category. It’s a big job wading through the hundreds of wonderful nominations we receive, and I’m grateful for our members’ efforts. Joining me on the 2019 Inspire advisory board are: Carissa Bullock from Cornhusker Bank, Ann Chang from the Lied Center, Joy Citta retired from the Lincoln Police Department, Shannon Harner from Home Services of Nebraska, Christie Hinrichs from Tabitha, Marcia Hunter from Molex, Jasmine Kingsley from Hudl, Michaella Kumke from the Food Bank of Lincoln, Monica Ledbetter from Frontier Bank, L. Shanna Letcher from Lincoln Public Schools, Charlie Meyer from the Lincoln Saltdogs, Becky Perrett from Runza, Michelle St. Clair from First National Bank, C.J. Thoma from the Foundation for Education Services, and Natalia Wiita from the Lincoln Journal Star.
This special event doesn’t happen without the help of our sponsors, too. Our thanks go to the University of Nebraska, Home Services of Nebraska, Union Bank, Stem Gallery, Tabitha, Husker Auto Group and Ameritas.
All the hard work of our board and efforts of our sponsors culminates with our Inspire Awards luncheon Sept. 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But the inspiration doesn’t have to end there. You can sign up for our Inspired Insights newsletter and to receive content year-round through our Inspire social media channels, where board members and previous winners share thoughts and ideas. For more on signing up or reserving your spot at the luncheon, go to journalstar.com/inspire.
There’s a lot of inspiration out there. And we’re proud to share it with everyone.