Ava Thomas: Gratitude, growth and more change

Two weeks ago, we had the official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at our new Telegraph District offices.

It was a wonderful reminder of our long-standing commitment to the community at the same time we celebrated the transformation the Lincoln Journal Star has witnessed.

And that transformation continued this week with the news that Natalia Wiita has been named president and publisher of the Journal Star. I will continue to be president of the Omaha World-Herald, but I am taking on new duties, overseeing Lee Enterprises’ markets from Nebraska to Napa, California.

I’ll live in Lincoln, have an office for occasional use in Lincoln, but Natalia is running the show here now.

Having worked closely with her for almost 18 years, I am excited to hand the reins of a fantastic business to her.

When I joined the Journal Star in 1995, I was a single mom to a 5-year-old girl and an 11-day-old baby boy. I was attending UNL and working in the classified ad department. I took the job at the paper for the free parking close to the university, but I had dreams of finishing college and attending law school.

My mom took care of my son so I could work and go to school. The kids and I lived in a six-plex at 19th and F streets. My landlords were an amazing couple named Roger and Jan, who helped our little family in countless ways. My friends and other family members pitched in, too. It was a challenging time, but I had a ton of help along the way.

And I discovered I loved the Journal Star. Over the years, my work changed a lot. I joke that I’ve done just about every job in the company. It seems like just about the time I felt like I figured out one thing, my job changed again. There were long hours and many weekends spent working. My kids practically grew up in our old building at Ninth and P streets, but they didn’t complain.

What never changed — and still hasn’t — is my deep appreciation for those who have been part of making the past 27 years extraordinary, both inside and outside my newspaper family. I have been mentored by exceptional leaders, pushed and supported by caring co-workers and I have been uplifted by friendships and professional relationships with wonderful people everywhere in our community.

But my work outside Lincoln has demanded more time, and Natalia has been quick to step up — as she always has.

Like me, she started at the Journal Star in classified sales while attending UNL. She was named advertising director in 2012, then vice president in 2017. In January of 2021, her role was expanded to include markets across Nebraska.

Natalia has played a key role as the Journal Star has broadened the way it delivers content to readers and audiences to businesses.

She has been pivotal in the growth of our Inspire program, which celebrates women’s leadership across the broad spectrum of business, government, education and philanthropy. The growth of the Inspire Women’s Leadership program — in its eighth year — is a source of pride and joy for me.

In my roles at the Journal Star and on various committees and boards, I’ve been exposed to countless great leaders pushing this community forward, people who lead big businesses and are actively supporting Lincoln with their time and treasure. I have been involved in causes that have introduced me to people who have faced real-life struggles and challenges and have persevered, enriching our community one life at a time.

That’s why the Inspire program has become so important to me — and why I have been grateful for the community’s support of it. It honors women and cuts across socioeconomic lines to recognize good people doing good things wherever they may be. It honors women trying to transform our community. We’ll celebrate them at the upcoming event in September.

Transformation is a constant in life and in business. For a business that’s been around as long as the Journal Star, we’ve seen a lot of it. It’s accelerating, exhilarating and sometimes a little hard or sad.

I have relished — and will continue to enjoy — my relationships in the community. But I’m really excited to see where this staff in this new space and with its new leader will go.