Ava Thomas: Amid the noise, news matters more than ever

Many of you know Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple. I, along with many others (including Scott Frost) call him “Sip.” From time to time, he writes a column called “Things I know and things I think I know.” It’s a collection of random thoughts. He gave me permission to use that tagline today.
Things I know
We’re all struggling. In one way, shape or form, we’re all struggling through this pandemic -- emotionally, financially, physically. Restaurants, bars, retailers, gyms, beauty salons and countless other businesses have closed or reduced hours, taking much-needed jobs with them. Individuals with retirement accounts or money in the stock market are watching it evaporate. Parents are trying to be teachers in between doing their work from a makeshift office they’ve cobbled together at home. Those without a work-from-home option are doing their best to work while practicing social distancing and trying to stay “safe.”
Small business owners who’ve spent every dime building their businesses are worried they're going to fold. I’m concerned about my daughter who is a type 1 diabetic with a 1-year-old baby and my best friend who’s pregnant and an emergency room physician. My co-worker is concerned about her son who has cerebral palsy, my neighbor worries about her dad who has cancer, the list goes on and on. We’re all struggling to process this new world.
Things I think I know
Fear of the unknown brings with it both positive and negative reactions. The positive one is that it can unite as we have seen in lots of Journal Star stories -- donations, kind gestures, selfless service.
The negative one is a need to place blame. Why did this happen? Whose fault is it? One of the most frustrating things I’ve read over the past couple of weeks are comments suggesting the novel coronavirus is “media hype” or that the media is somehow “profiting off the panic.”
I can’t speak for all media, but I know the local media. The Journal Star, World-Herald, radio stations and TV affiliates have received plenty of blame as we try to report the local, state and national implications of this historic crisis. The Journal Star and your other local media outlets are working hard to bring you the best, biggest, most accurate and most timely report possible. A free press is never more important than in times of crisis.
The Journal Star newsroom is located directly outside my office. This team is smaller than it was a year ago, a fraction of the size it was five years ago, and they’re all working their tails off to keep you informed during this difficult and uncertain time. And, trust me when I tell you they’re not doing it for the money.
They’re worried about their families, too. They’re worried about their jobs. But their desire to bring you timely and accurate news prevails. Well over a week ago, I asked all employees that could work from home to do so for their own health and safety. There are still some employees who can’t because they don’t have the capability, but there are also many in the newsroom who can, but they won’t. I couldn’t kick them out if I tried because, well, put simply, they’re journalists.
It’s times like these when you and I are nearly paralyzed with fear that they feel most needed, when their news can keep us safe and connected, even if we are isolated.
To be clear, that doesn’t mean they’re enjoying this. They’ve been the first to ask how this is impacting our business. You see, COVID-19 is not making us money. In fact, just like nearly every other business, it’s causing us serious disruption and financial harm. We made a decision to make our coronavirus content free.
That means there is no paywall on stories on our website related to the pandemic. So although our website traffic is off the charts right now, this is no windfall. Yes, that’s right: The massive amount of content those hard working journalists are producing is being consumed for free online. Why? Because despite our financial objectives, it’s the right thing to do right now.
Even if we charged for access to this content on our site, it would in no way compensate for the clients who have canceled their ads. The combination of local businesses along with national chains canceling their ad campaigns and schedules has led to significant revenue losses.
Like many other businesses, the loss of big crowds for boys state basketball, scheduled concerts, symphonies and plays, grocery and other weekly preprints, etc., has had a significant impact. We’re all in this together.
You want facts. You want verified, accurate information about how the coronavirus impacts our schools and businesses, our nonprofits and our community. We work hard to deliver just that -- day in and day out, on the platform of your choice. Along with the marked uptick in web traffic, we’ve seen a bump in subscriptions, particularly digital ones that come with our electronic replica edition. Subscribers get full access to all news and sports, and believe it or not, there is non-coronavirus news happening still. And we always appreciate our subscribers' support of local journalism.
I’m sure you’ve heard the saying “Lincoln is a big small town.” Whether you get your news on your doorstep, from our website or on your tablet or phone, we have been, are and will remain an important part of this community, and its leading media outlet. Our mission has not changed. In fact, it’s been amplified during this crisis: We will continue to serve our readers, customers and clients with accurate and important information that keeps people safe.
Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.
