Ava Thomas: Amid change, Journal Star's role is constant

Twenty-five years ago this week, I landed a job at the newspaper. I was a student at UNL, and I got a job taking classified ad calls between classes for the Journal and the Star.
I parked my car on a lot where the Embassy Suites hotel now sits. My work shifts at the newspaper (just print, no website) were busy, with dozens of callers on hold waiting to buy ads to sell a car, a couch, a cocker spaniel (the days before Craigslist, e-Bay and Facebook).
I’ve held quite a few jobs at the paper since then. And a lot has changed in a quarter-century. Most of that change has been backloaded in the last dozen years. The changes -- some felt by all businesses, and some unique to the news media -- have brought opportunities and challenges.
The retail businesses that have been the backbone of the community and the advertising side of our business faced new competitors online at the same time that they took advantage of the internet for themselves. We helped them with new digital ad products.
The workday at the Journal Star used to be built around a series of deadlines culminating in printing and distribution of the paper. Now our newsroom is constantly producing and publishing new content to our website at the same time they’re working on the daily newspaper.
The media landscape -- like the retail landscape -- is ever shifting, with competitors emerging all the time. It pushes us to improve and to innovate. It also makes us grateful for the longstanding relationships we have forged in our community.
As we’ve poured more resources into our website and added new features and value, our business model has evolved, and we’ve asked subscribers to support local journalism through digital subscriptions. Thankfully, our readers have responded, and we are an industry leader in growing digital subscriptions.
Social media, email newsletters, text alerts and our digital replica newspaper all give us new ways to connect with the community -- all ways that would’ve been unimaginable 25 years ago.
And the change continues. It made headlines recently in Nebraska and around the nation when Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Journal Star, announced it was purchasing BH Media’s 30 newspapers with the blessing -- and favorable financing -- of Warren Buffett. Among BH Media’s holdings is the Omaha World-Herald.
It was an exciting day for Lee, doubling the combined audience size of the company, but in terms of change here in Lincoln, it’s barely a blip. After all, Lee has been part of the community for 90 years, since buying into the Lincoln Daily Star in 1930. The Journal Star will remain Lincoln’s leading media outlet -- focused on the communities and topics we’ve always covered with the talented journalists and staff I have the privilege to work alongside daily.
We’ve heard the buzz, but there are no plans to merge newspapers, staffs or operations. Lincoln needs its independent newspaper and its own forum for news and community conversation. We intend to -- and are proud to -- continue to provide it.
Ava Thomas is president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.