Ava Thomas: Amid change, Journal Star's role is constant

Twenty-five years ago this week, I landed a job at the newspaper. I was a student at UNL, and I got a job taking classified ad calls between classes for the Journal and the Star.

I parked my car on a lot where the Embassy Suites hotel now sits. My work shifts at the newspaper (just print, no website) were busy, with dozens of callers on hold waiting to buy ads to sell a car, a couch, a cocker spaniel (the days before Craigslist, e-Bay and Facebook).

I’ve held quite a few jobs at the paper since then. And a lot has changed in a quarter-century. Most of that change has been backloaded in the last dozen years. The changes -- some felt by all businesses, and some unique to the news media -- have brought opportunities and challenges.

The retail businesses that have been the backbone of the community and the advertising side of our business faced new competitors online at the same time that they took advantage of the internet for themselves. We helped them with new digital ad products.

The workday at the Journal Star used to be built around a series of deadlines culminating in printing and distribution of the paper. Now our newsroom is constantly producing and publishing new content to our website at the same time they’re working on the daily newspaper.

