Automobile collides with artwork in median
Automobile collides with artwork in median

A man was injured Monday when his vehicle collided with a piece of artwork in the Cornhusker Highway median near North First Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Police said the man's Honda abruptly left the road and hit the large, boulder-like  piece of art in the median. A police officer said the man was in stable condition at a hospital Monday evening.

Officers believe the collision was caused either by weather conditions or a medical episode.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

