Automobile collides with artwork in median

A man was injured Monday when his vehicle collided with a piece of artwork in the Cornhusker Highway median near North First Street at about 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Police said the man's Honda abruptly left the road and hit the large, boulder-like piece of art in the median. A police officer said the man was in stable condition at a hospital Monday evening.
Officers believe the collision was caused either by weather conditions or a medical episode.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Nick McConnell
News intern
