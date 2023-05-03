As the sun sets on Thursday, Audubon Great Plains will kick off a series of new infrastructure projects with a groundbreaking celebration.

The invite-only event will recognize the success of Elevate — the regional organization's $34 million fundraising campaign — and ceremonially break ground on new construction and renovations at Audubon Great Plains' two nature centers – Rowe Sanctuary and Spring Creek Prairie.

"Elevate Nebraska calls on all Nebraskans to help us cross the finish line and preserve the places that make this state a haven for birds and nature lovers," Melissa Amarawardana, communications manager, wrote in a press release.

As part of the campaign, Audubon Great Plains will renovate Spring Creek Prairie's trails and bridges, expand conservation work with workshops and demonstrations in their new "Habitat Building" and fund native habitat restoration and education programs across Nebraska.

"We're 90% of the way to our goal," Amarawardana said. "The fundraising campaign will continue through the summer, but we're ready to break ground on several projects now."

