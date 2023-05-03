As the sun sets on Thursday, Audubon Great Plains will kick off a series of new infrastructure projects with a groundbreaking celebration.
The invite-only event will recognize the success of Elevate — the regional organization's $34 million fundraising campaign — and ceremonially break ground on new construction and renovations at Audubon Great Plains' two nature centers – Rowe Sanctuary and Spring Creek Prairie.
"Elevate Nebraska calls on all Nebraskans to help us cross the finish line and preserve the places that make this state a haven for birds and nature lovers," Melissa Amarawardana, communications manager, wrote in a
press release.
As part of the campaign, Audubon Great Plains will renovate Spring Creek Prairie's trails and bridges, expand conservation work with workshops and demonstrations in their new "Habitat Building" and fund native habitat restoration and education programs across Nebraska.
"We're 90% of the way to our goal," Amarawardana said. "The fundraising campaign will continue through the summer, but we're ready to break ground on several projects now."
Allergies can lead to more than itchy eyes and a runny nose.
30 must-see Nebraska state and national park gems
Pine Ridge National Recreation Area
The Pine Ridge National Recreation Area near Chadron offers 6,600 acres of land filled with wildlife and opportunities for outdoor activity.
Nebraska Tourism
Snake River Falls
Southwest of Valentine, Snake River Falls presents a powerful and beautiful display of nature.
Nebraska Tourism
Ashfall Fossil Beds
Blanketed with mystery and volcanic ash, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal depicts the life and death of creatures nearly 12 million years ago.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Johnson Lake
Johnson Lake State Recreation Area near Lexington is a favorite fishing spot for its abundance of walleye.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Nebraska National Forest
The Bessey Ranger District of the hand-planted Nebraska National Forest stretches along the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway.
Nebraska Tourism
Lake McConaughy
The Nebraska sunset over Lake McConaughy paints the sky in a wash of color.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area
Bighorn sheep are a common sight for visitors at the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area near Gering.
Nebraska Tourism
Calamus Reservoir
Go for a swim, cast a line, or simply float your boat in the refreshing waters of Calamus Reservoir near Burwell in the Sandhills.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Agate Fossil Beds
At Agate Fossil Beds National Monument south of Harrison, you can view ancient mammals that once roamed the plains.
Nebraska Tourism
Box Butte State Recreation Area
The Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area north of Hemingford offers camping and water-related recreation.
Nebraska Tourism
Bridgeport State Recreation Area
There’s plenty of fun to be had on the waters of the sandpit lakes at Bridgeport State Recreation Area.
Nebraska Tourism
Buttes
Buttes tower above the yawning prairie along the western edge of the Nebraska Panhandle.
Nebraska Tourism
Cub Creek Recreation Area
Travel west of Springview in extreme north-central Nebraska and you'll find the Cub Creek Recreation Area, a haven for hunters, fishermen and boaters.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Chadron State Park
Hikers will enjoy a picturesque setting and an invigorating climb at Chadron State Park.
Nebraska Tourism
Gavins Point Dam
A fisherman enjoys the quiet solitude at Gavins Point Dam near Crofton.
Nebraska Tourism
Courthouse and Jail Rocks
Courthouse and Jail Rocks break the expansive Nebraska prairie near Bridgeport.
Nebraska Tourism
Jeffrey Lake
Part of the Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Lake near Brady is a fisherman’s haven.
Nebraska Tourism
Toadstool Geologic Park
The peculiar lunarlike landscape of Toadstool Geologic Park near Crawford is the perfect backdrop for hikers and bikers.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge is a popular place to begin a canoeing expedition down the scenic Niobrara River.
Nebraska Tourism
Fort Robinson
Nestled between Saddle Rock and Lover's Leap buttes, Legend Buttes Golf Course near Crawford promises an enjoyable golf experience with fantastic views.
Nebraska Tourism
Louisville State Recreation Area
Towering trees shade the camping and recreational spaces at the Louisville Lakes State Recreation Area in eastern Nebraska.
Courtesy photo
Ponca State Park
Visitors to Ponca State Park are greeted by the Towers of Time, an impressive artistic interpretation of the history of nature and people in the area.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Platte River State Park
A moderate hike through the Platte River State Park leads visitors to the picturesque Stone Creek Falls.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Scotts Bluff National Monument
Once used as a landmark for Native Americans, fur trappers and pioneers, Scotts Bluff National Monument near Gering rises high above the horizon.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Indian Cave State Park
Indian Cave State Park, located north of Shubert, is known for its numerous hiking and biking trails with spectacular views of the Missouri River.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Niobrara National Scenic River
From early spring to late fall, the Niobrara National Scenic River is a top destination for canoeing, tubing and kayaking.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area
The rugged and scenic Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area draws hikers, campers and shutterbugs to the Gering area year after year.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area
Located near Crofton, Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area is a popular spot for all kinds of water recreation.
Nebraska Tourism
Halsey Lookout Tower
Originally built in the 1940s, the Scott Lookout Tower at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is Nebraska’s only working fire lookout tower.
Nebraska Tourism
Smith Falls State Park
Smith Falls State Park near Valentine is home to Nebraska’s highest waterfall as well as diverse ecological systems that exist nowhere else in North America.
Nebraska Tourism
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or
lpenington@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @laurenpenington
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.