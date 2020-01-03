Auditor: Alvo fire chief used public funds to pay mortgage

At the time, the board and Morgan, who then was captain of the volunteer rescue squad, were embroiled in a dispute over whether or not the department was under the control of the village.

Chartered in 1976, the rescue squad operates independently of the fire department, Morgan said, but has housed its ambulances and equipment in the village fire hall free of charge for several years.

During an emergency meeting of the village board Oct. 22, 2018, both Glantzes and Robin LaPage voted to suspend Morgan and his wife, Karen, from the rescue squad and ban them from the fire hall as it sought to assert control over the ambulance service.

Those votes were later thrown out by Cass County District Court Judge Michael A. Smith, who sided with Morgan that the meeting had been conducted improperly.

Another lawsuit filed by Morgan asking a judge to determine if the volunteer rescue squad is operated by the city or independently managed is set for trial in April.

Until a decision in that case is reached, the state auditor said "the fragmentary nature of the village financial records" made a review of the rescue squad's finances impossible.